The two things that ‘puzzled’ leading psychologist about Sarah Ristevski interview

Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg says Sarah Ristevski is right.

“She’s not emotionally ready to deal with this,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

Ristevski, now 24, gave her first television interview about her mother Karen’s death on 60 Minutes.

But it left many viewers with more questions than answers.

Dr Carr-Gregg said two things “puzzled” him.

“Why did (interviewer Liz Hayes) persist when she asked for a break – I didn’t like that. It upset me a bit,” he said.

“And if she didn’t want to be ‘remembered’ as the daughter of Karen Ristevski, then why did she do the interview?”

