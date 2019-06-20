The unexpected impact distilleries have on regional property prices

Distilleries are boosting property prices in regional Victorian towns, according to new research.

The Real Estate Institute of Victoria looked at property prices in Healesville, Dromana, Bright, Kyneton, Curlewis, Drysdale, Mildura, Queenscliff and Alfredton, all of which have recently had acquired distilleries.

Robyn Waters, president of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, said the establishment of distilleries is often symptomatic of increased tourism flows.

“Most of these towns have got other features that bring tourists to them for either the weekend or just for a day trip. If you look at Healesville, Dromana, Alfredton, Drysdale, Kyneton, Queenscliff and Curlewis, they’re all within that two hour radius from Melbourne which means you can do a day trip,” she said.

“People go there for a weekend and then they start to look at real estate.”

Price hikes in regional towns with distilleries:

Bright – Reed & Co Distillery – 48.3 per cent rise in median house prices since 2016

Curlewis – Suter & Sons – 28.2 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Healesville – Four Pillars Gin – 26 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Kyneton – Animus Distillery – 23.9 per cent median house price rice since 2016

Drysdale – The Whiskery – 23.7 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Mildura – Fossey’s Gin – 20.6 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Queenscliff – Queenscliff Distillery – 16.7 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Alfredton – Kilderkin Distillery – 15.8 per cent median house price rise since 2016

Press PLAY below for more