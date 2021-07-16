3AW
The unexpected way ASIO is recruiting for new spies

32 mins ago
Ross and Russel
ASIO is hunting for the next generation of spies, and it’s adopted a new technique to reach them.

A social media recruitment campaign launches on Instagram today.

It’ll be extended to YouTube and Twitter in coming days.

Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at the ANU, John Blaxland, says the changing recruitment methods reflect the way spying has changed in recent decades.

“We are in a strange situation where the history we have … was very much a bipolar world,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That world just doesn’t exist anymore.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

