The unique Melbourne traffic system that’s being trialled in Denver

A traffic light system which slowly releases extra traffic onto Melbourne’s freeways is going to be trialled in the US.

The managed motorway technology will be trialled in Denver, with Victorian traffic experts controlling signals and managing congestion.

Matthew Hall from Managed Motorways at VicRoads says the system is unique.

“The ramp metering itself has been around for a few decades,” he said.

“It’s the intelligence and the algorithms that’s different to how we do it.”

