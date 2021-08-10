The vaccination figure Australia could reach this year if ‘everything went right’

The boss of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination effort says if “everything went right” Australia could have 80 per cent of adults fully-vaccinated by the end of the year.

Coordinator of the National COVID Vaccine Taskforce, Lieutenant-General John Frewen, says about 20 per cent of Australians are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“Some of them it’s just about education, some of them it’s just to better understand the importance and urgency,” he told Neil Mitchell.

But Lieutenant-General Frewen says he expects many of those people will change their minds as vaccination becomes easier to access, and the types of vaccine available increase.

“If everything went right and everybody turned up in droves we’ve got another opportunity for 80 per cent this year,” he said.

The COVID Vaccine Taskforce coordinator says, at some point, unvaccinated people will be restricted from certain activities.

“That’s just a reality,” he said.

“You can look internationally right now — the ability to travel internationally, the ability to move freely around some countries … even the ability to go into sporting events and cafes comes down to being vaccinated.”

