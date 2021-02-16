The vaccine trial that’s grabbed Neil Mitchell’s attention
Neil Mitchell says he’s been keeping a close eye on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial, which shapes as a possible “game-changer” against COVID-19.
It’s claimed as many as one billion doses could be produced and it’s just a single shot vaccine.
It’s also reported strong results against a range of variants.
“Australia hasn’t got a deal for this yet,” Neil Mitchell said.
He played comments from Professor Luke O’Neill, immunologist and biochemist from Trinity College in Ireland.
“When you hear that, it’s a pretty strong recommendation,” Neil Mitchell said in response.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW