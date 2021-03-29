3AW
The very unusual bid that won a hotly contested Caulfield South auction

49 mins ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Some unusual bidding unfolded at an auction in Caulfield South on Saturday.

‘It’s a Knockout tipped the Rumour File off to a bizarre bid placed at the sale.

A bid ending in 99 cents won the bidder a hotly contested villa unit during Victoria’s biggest auction weekend on record.

2/11-15 Roslea Street sold for $1,299,999.99 after the strange bid.

Director at Gary Peer & Associates, Phillip Kingston, was the auctioneer on the day.

He says bidders were in “a jovial mood” and making unusual bids towards the end of the auction.

“We were about $100,000 over the reserve at this stage,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I suppose the bid … came from our suggestion.”

Press PLAY below for more.

News
