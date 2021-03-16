Full list of Victorian GP clinics where you can now book your COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning today, millions of Australians are eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a general practitioner. It comes ahead of vaccine rollout Phase 1B, which begins on Friday.

Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.

Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.

A total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including 285 in Victoria, will be offering vaccines from Monday. Many clinics are reporting they’ve already exhausted their first allocation of vaccine doses.

FULL LIST OF VICTORIAN CLINICS OFFERING COVID-19 JAB FROM MONDAY:

VIC Doctors of Glenroy Glenroy 3046 VIC Medical One – Elwood Elwood 3184 VIC Parkmore Medical Centre Keysborough 3173 VIC Tullamarine Complete Health Centre Tullamarine 3043 VIC Standish Street Surgery Myrtleford 3737 VIC Doveton Medical Centre Doveton 3177 VIC Lincolnville Medical Centre Keilor East 3033 VIC Wicklow Avenue Medical Centre Croydon 3136 VIC Vermont Medical Clinic Vermont South 3133 VIC Westcare Medical Centre Melton West 3337 VIC SIA Essendon T Essendon 3040 VIC Mt Waverley Medical Services pty ltd Mt Waverley 3149 VIC Yarrawonga Medical Clinic Yarrawonga 3730 VIC Bluff Road Medical Centre Sandringham 3191

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Chelsea Heights Medical Centre Chelsea Heights 3196 VIC Hastings Family Medical Centre Hastings 3915 VIC Calder Medical Clinic Keilor 3036 3036 VIC Paynesville Medical Centre Paynesville 3880 VIC East Ringwood Clinic Ringwood East 3135 VIC Ontario Medical Clinic Mildura 3500 VIC Alpha Medical clinic Mill Park 3082 VIC Springs Medical Daylesford Daylesford 3460 VIC Rowville Medical clinic Rowville 3178 VIC Myhealth Doncaster Doncaster 3108 VIC Village Clinic Mount Eliza 3930 VIC Narregate Medical and dental Narre Warren 3085 VIC Blackburn South Medical Centre Blackburn South 3130 VIC Valewood Clinic Mulgrave 3170 VIC North Dandenong Clinic Dandenong North 3175 VIC Eramosa Family Medical Centre Somerville 3912 VIC Blackburn Clinic Blackburn 3130 VIC Ararat Medical Centre Ararat 3377 VIC Myhealth Hampton Hampton 3188 VIC Beaumaris Medical Centre Beaumaris 3193

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Colchester Medical Centre North Bayswater 3153 VIC Mernda Village Medical Centre Mernda 3754 VIC Lyttleton Street Medical Clinic Castlemaine 3450 VIC Medi7 Bentleigh Bentleigh 3204 VIC Health e Medical Centre Geelong West 3218 VIC Advantage HealthPoint Barisndale 3875 VIC Newtown Medical Centre Newtown 3220 VIC St Albans Family Doctors Clinic St Albans 3021 VIC Ballarat Group Practice Victoria Street Ballarat 3350 VIC Victoria Street Medical Clinic Warragul 3820 VIC Camberwell Junction Medical Clinic Camberwell 3124 VIC Healthworks Kangaroo Flat Kangaroo Flat 3555 VIC Humphries Road Medical Centre Frankston South 3199 VIC Hillcrest Family Medicine Traralgon 3844 VIC Kew Junction Medical Clinic Kew 3101 VIC Healthworks Strathdale Strathdale 3550 VIC Long Street Family Medicine Leongatha 3953

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC McDonald Street Medical Centre Mordialloc 3195 VIC Mid Valley Family Medicine Morwell 3840 VIC Parkdale Medical Surgery Parkdale 3195 VIC Rich River Health Group Echuca 3564 VIC South Gippsland Family Medicine Wonthaggi 3995 VIC Epichealth Mornington Bentons Square Mornington 3910 VIC PVH Medical Pascoe Vale 3044 VIC Mooroopna Medical Centre Mooroopna 3629 VIC Cohealth Collingwood Collingwood 3066 VIC Vermont Health Care Vermont 3133 VIC New Street Medical Centre Brighton 3186 VIC Benalla Church Street Surgery Benalla 3672 VIC Manningham General Practice Templestowe Lower 3107 VIC Alpha Medical Centre, Wodonga Wodonga 3690 VIC Station Medical Centre Melton South 3338 VIC San Remo Medical Clinic San Remo 3925 VIC Gippsland Lakes Complete Health GP Practice Lakes Entrance 3909 VIC Ballarat Group Practice Wendouree 3355 VIC Whitehorse Medical Centre Mitcham 3132

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Phillipson Street Clinic Wangaratta 3677 VIC Ontario Family Practice Mildura 3500 VIC Irymple Medical Centre Irymple 3498 VIC Coburg Family Medical Centre Coburg 3058 VIC Niddrie Medical Niddrie 3042 VIC Armadale Family Clinic Armadale 3143 VIC Caulfield Family Medical Practice Caulfield North 3161 VIC Mornington Medical Group Mornington 3931 VIC First Point Medical Centre Corio 3214 VIC Wynlorel general practice Malvern 3144 VIC Lakes Boulevard Medical South Morang 3752 VIC Mornington Coastal Medical Centre Mornington 3931 VIC Progress Medical Centre – The Pines Doncaster East 3109 VIC Medical One – Moorabbin Moorabbin 3189 VIC Burwood Healthcare Burwood 3125 VIC North Ringwood Medical Centre Ringwood North 3134 VIC Cambourne Clinic Warrnambool 3280 VIC Elite Medical Centre Mornington 3931 VIC Kunatjarra Medical Clinic North Geelong 3215 VIC Kyneton Medical Centre Kyneton 3444

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Wyndhamvale Health Care Wyndham Vale 3024 VIC Prohealth Family Medical Centre Cranbourne East 3977 VIC Medical One Sydenham 3037 VIC Pound Road Medical Centre Narre Warren Sth 3805 VIC Verve Family Doctors Donvale 3111 VIC Myhealth Airport West Airport West 3042 VIC Medical One Victoria Gardens Richmond 3121 VIC Canterbury Medical Clinic Canterbury, 3126 VIC Medical One Waurn Ponds 3216 VIC Myhealth St Helena St Helena 3088 VIC Terang Medical Clinic Terang 3264 VIC Central Gippsland Family Practice Moe 3825 VIC Unique Medical Cranbourne 3977 VIC Skye Medical Centre Skye 3977 VIC The Medical Clinic Hawthorn Hawthorn 3122 VIC Sia Montrose Montrose 3765 VIC SIA Croydon Croydon 3136 VIC Churinga Medical Centre Kilsyth 3137

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Gladstone Street Medical Clinic Warragul 3820 VIC Maffra Medical Group Maffra 3860 VIC Somerton Rd Medical Centre Roxburgh Park 3064 VIC Hume Medical Centre Sunshine West 3020 VIC Western Family Practice Braybrook 3019 VIC Casey Berwick 3806 VIC Dr H and S L Cohen Surgery Caulfield 3162 VIC Lynbrook Village Medical Centre Lynbrook 3975 VIC Narre Warren Clinic Narre Warren 3805 VIC Keys Medical Centre Keysborough 3173 VIC Pakenham Superclinic Pakenham 3810 VIC Cunninghame Arm Medical Centre Lakes Entrance 3909 VIC Altona Superclinic Altona Meadows 3028 VIC North Balwyn Medical Clinic Balwyn North 3104 VIC Waverley General Practice Glen Waverley 3150 VIC The Clinic Altona Altona 3018 VIC Bank Place Medical Centre Drouin 3818 VIC Greenvale Medical Centre Greenvale 3148 VIC Mooroolbark Superclinic Mooroolbark 3138 VIC Millennium Medical Centre Footscray 3146

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Hoppers Lane General Practice Werribee 3030 VIC Mount Martha Village Clinic Mount Martha 3934 VIC Rosebud Superclinic Rosebud 3939 VIC Andrew Place Clinic Bundoora 3083 VIC Greater Knox Family Practice Boronia 3155 VIC Rye Family Clinic Rye 3941 VIC Access Health and Community Hawthorn 3122 VIC Goonawarra Medical Centre Sunbury 3429 VIC Doctors Care Clinic Boronia 3155 VIC North Road Medical Caulfield South 3162 VIC Ochre Health Medical Centre Cohuna Cohuna 3568 VIC The Doctors Werribee Werribee 3030 VIC South Barwon Medical Centre Belmont 3216 VIC Darley Medical Centre Darley 3340 VIC Woodleigh Waters Medical Clinic Berwick 3806 VIC Warralily Family Medical Practice Armstrong Creek 3217 VIC The Clinic Williamstown Williamstown 3016

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Rowville Health Rowville 3178 VIC Active Health Portland Portland 3305 VIC Doreen family medical practice Doreen 3754 VIC Carrum Downs Doctors Carrum Downs 3201 VIC Ballarat Medical Centre Ballarat 3350 VIC Korumburra Medical Centre Korumburra 3950 VIC Craigieburn Medical & Dental Centre Craigieburn 3064 VIC Bannockburn Surgery Bannockburn 3331 VIC Dromana Family Doctors Dromana 3936 VIC MyClinic Camberwell Camberwell 3124 VIC Ballarat Community Health Sebastopol 3356 VIC Flora Hill Medical Centre Flora Hill 3550 VIC Interhealth Medical Clinic Dingley Village 3172 VIC The Cove Family Medical Centre Patterson Lakes 3197 VIC Eastbrooke Family Clinic Belmont Belmont 3216 VIC Leongatha Healthcare Services Leongatha 3953 VIC Casey Medical Centre Clyde Clyde 3978 VIC South Coast Medical (Rosebud) Capel Sound 3940

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Mont Albert Medical Group Surrey Hills 3127 VIC Heidelberg West Medical Heidelberg West 3081 VIC Waverley Police Road Medical Centre Noble Park north 3174 VIC Campaspe Medical Centre Rochester 3561 VIC East Brunswick Medical Centre Brunswick Ease 3057 VIC Glen union medical centre Glen Waverley 3150 VIC Bulleen Plaza Medical Centre Bulleen 3105 VIC Harding Street Medical Centre Coburg 3058 VIC Sorrento Medical Centre Sorrento 3943 VIC Brandon Park Medical Centre Wheelers Hill 3150 VIC Hanover Street Medical Centre Oakleigh 3166 VIC Ti-Tree Family Doctors Mt.Eliza 3930 VIC You Yangs Medical Clinic LARA 3212 VIC Hamilton Medical Group Hamilton 3300 VIC Nillumbik Medical Centre Eltham 3095 VIC Laurimar Medical Centre Doreen 3754 VIC Rivergum Village Medical Centre Mill Park 3082 VIC The Highton Clinic Highton 3216

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC South Morang medical Centre South Morang 3752 VIC Medical Hub @ RMIT Melbourne 3000 VIC Newcomb central medical centre Newcomb 3219 VIC Flemington Medical Centre Flemington 3031 VIC Hadfield Medical Clinic Hadfield 3046 VIC Westgate Medical Centre Werribee 3030 VIC Myhealth Carlton Carlton 3053 VIC Myhealth Carlton Carlton 3053 VIC Wantirna Mall Clinic Wantirna 3152 VIC T L Lim Surgery Balwyn North 3104 VIC Cranbourne Road Medical Centre Frankston 3199 VIC Bell Street Family Medical Centre Pascoe Vale South 3044 VIC Carnegie Central Medical Clinic Carnegie 3163 VIC Lata Medical Centre Lara 3212 VIC Brooke Street Medical Centre Woodend 3442 VIC Grantham Street General Practice Brunswick West 3055 VIC Tristar Medical Group – Epsom Epsom 3551 VIC Tristar Medical Group – Geelong Grovedale 3216

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Whole Medicine Rosebud Rosebud 3939 VIC Ballarat Group Practice Alfredton 3350 VIC Tristar Medical Group – Horsham Horsham 3400 VIC Nunawading Clinic Nunawading 3131 VIC Quinn St Clinic Numurkah 3636 VIC Tristar Medical Group – Kangaroo Flat Kangaroo Flat 3555 VIC Temple Hills Medical Centre East Doncaster 3109 VIC Nightingale Clinic Maryborough 3465 VIC Hopkins Medical Centre Warrnambool 3280 VIC Hazelwood Health Centre Churchill 3842 VIC Healthworks Golden Square Golden Square 3555 VIC Lalor Plaza Medical Centre Lalor 3075 VIC Lang Lang Community Family Medicine Lang Lang 3984 VIC Lime Medical Clinic Mildura 3500 VIC Lilydale Medical Centre Lilydale 3140 VIC Watsonia General Practice Watsonia 3087 VIC Seymour Medical Clinic Seymour 3660 VIC Modern Medical Balwyn Balwyn 3103 VIC Modern Medical Glenroy Glenroy 3046

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Reservoir Medical Group Reservoir 3073 VIC Commercial Rd Medical Centre Ferntree Gully 3156 VIC Balnarring Medical Centre Balnarring 3926 VIC North Richmond Community Health Centre Richmond 3121 VIC Eastbrooke Family Clinic Doncaster Doncaster East 3109 VIC McIvor Medical centre Heathcote 3523 VIC Grandview Medical Clinic Cowes 3922 VIC Reservoir Medical Centre Reservoir 3073 VIC Kings Medical Centre Kings Park 3021 VIC Kialla Medical Clinic Kialla 3631 VIC Dr Robert Lees Heidelberg 3084 VIC Mernda Family Clinic Mernda 3754 VIC Delta Medical Centre Shepparton 3630 VIC Palmers Medical Centre Truganina 3029 VIC Armstrong Health Armstrong Creek 3217 VIC Point Lonsdale Medical Group Point Lonsdale 3225 VIC Better Life Clinic Pakenham 3010 VIC Clarinda Medical Centre Clarinda 3169 VIC Hurstbridge Medical Centre Hurstbridge 3099

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode VIC Kilmore Medical Centre Kilmore 3764 VIC Aspendale Clinic Aspendale 3195 VIC Wheeler Hill Medical Clinic Wheelers Hill 3150 VIC Ringwood Medical Centre Ringwood 3134 VIC Banksia Medical Centre Newcomb 3219 VIC Breed Street Clinic Traralgon 3844 VIC Edwards St Family Clinic Reservoir 3073 VIC Belgrave Hallam Road Medical Centre Narre Warren Nth 3804 VIC Myhealth Point Cook Point Cook 3030 VIC Oakhill Clinic pty ltd Reservoir 3073 VIC Sandringham Medical Centre Sandringham 3191 VIC Greensborough Road Surgery Greensborough 3088 VIC Albert Park Medical Centre Albert Park 3206 VIC Mckinley Medical Centre Mulgrave 3170 VIC Trafalgar Medical Trafalgar 3824 VIC Euroa Medical Euroa 3666 VIC Goulburn River Group Practice Seymour 3660 VIC Ascot Vale Health Group Ascot Vale 3032