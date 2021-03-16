3AW
Full list of Victorian GP clinics where you can now book your COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago
Article image for Full list of Victorian GP clinics where you can now book your COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning today, millions of Australians are eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a general practitioner.

It comes ahead of vaccine rollout Phase 1B, which begins on Friday.

Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.

Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.

A total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including 285 in Victoria, will be offering vaccines from Monday.

Many clinics are reporting they’ve already exhausted their first allocation of vaccine doses.

FULL LIST OF VICTORIAN CLINICS OFFERING COVID-19 JAB FROM MONDAY:

VIC Doctors of Glenroy Glenroy 3046
VIC Medical One – Elwood Elwood 3184
VIC Parkmore Medical Centre Keysborough 3173
VIC Tullamarine Complete Health Centre Tullamarine 3043
VIC Standish Street Surgery Myrtleford 3737
VIC Doveton Medical Centre Doveton 3177
VIC Lincolnville Medical Centre Keilor East 3033
VIC Wicklow Avenue Medical Centre Croydon 3136
VIC Vermont Medical Clinic Vermont South 3133
VIC Westcare Medical Centre Melton West 3337
VIC SIA Essendon T Essendon 3040
VIC Mt Waverley Medical Services pty ltd Mt Waverley 3149
VIC Yarrawonga Medical Clinic Yarrawonga 3730
VIC Bluff Road Medical Centre Sandringham 3191

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Chelsea Heights Medical Centre Chelsea Heights 3196
VIC Hastings Family Medical Centre Hastings 3915
VIC Calder Medical Clinic Keilor 3036 3036
VIC Paynesville Medical Centre Paynesville 3880
VIC East Ringwood Clinic Ringwood East 3135
VIC Ontario Medical Clinic Mildura 3500
VIC Alpha Medical clinic Mill Park 3082
VIC Springs Medical Daylesford Daylesford 3460
VIC Rowville Medical clinic Rowville 3178
VIC Myhealth Doncaster Doncaster 3108
VIC Village Clinic Mount Eliza 3930
VIC Narregate Medical and dental Narre Warren 3085
VIC Blackburn South Medical Centre Blackburn South 3130
VIC Valewood Clinic Mulgrave 3170
VIC North Dandenong Clinic Dandenong North 3175
VIC Eramosa Family Medical Centre Somerville 3912
VIC Blackburn Clinic Blackburn 3130
VIC Ararat Medical Centre Ararat 3377
VIC Myhealth Hampton Hampton 3188
VIC Beaumaris Medical Centre Beaumaris 3193

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Colchester Medical Centre North Bayswater 3153
VIC Mernda Village Medical Centre Mernda 3754
VIC Lyttleton Street Medical Clinic Castlemaine 3450
VIC Medi7 Bentleigh Bentleigh 3204
VIC Health e Medical Centre Geelong West 3218
VIC Advantage HealthPoint Barisndale 3875
VIC Newtown Medical Centre Newtown 3220
VIC St Albans Family Doctors Clinic St Albans 3021
VIC Ballarat Group Practice Victoria Street Ballarat 3350
VIC Victoria Street Medical Clinic Warragul 3820
VIC Camberwell Junction Medical Clinic Camberwell 3124
VIC Healthworks Kangaroo Flat Kangaroo Flat 3555
VIC Humphries Road Medical Centre Frankston South 3199
VIC Hillcrest Family Medicine Traralgon 3844
VIC Kew Junction Medical Clinic Kew 3101
VIC Healthworks Strathdale Strathdale 3550
VIC Long Street Family Medicine Leongatha 3953

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC McDonald Street Medical Centre Mordialloc 3195
VIC Mid Valley Family Medicine Morwell 3840
VIC Parkdale Medical Surgery Parkdale 3195
VIC Rich River Health Group Echuca 3564
VIC South Gippsland Family Medicine Wonthaggi 3995
VIC Epichealth Mornington Bentons Square Mornington 3910
VIC PVH Medical Pascoe Vale 3044
VIC Mooroopna Medical Centre Mooroopna 3629
VIC Cohealth Collingwood Collingwood 3066
VIC Vermont Health Care Vermont 3133
VIC New Street Medical Centre Brighton 3186
VIC Benalla Church Street Surgery Benalla 3672
VIC Manningham General Practice Templestowe Lower 3107
VIC Alpha Medical Centre, Wodonga Wodonga 3690
VIC Station Medical Centre Melton South 3338
VIC San Remo Medical Clinic San Remo 3925
VIC Gippsland Lakes Complete Health GP Practice Lakes Entrance 3909
VIC Ballarat Group Practice Wendouree 3355
VIC Whitehorse Medical Centre Mitcham 3132

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Phillipson Street Clinic Wangaratta 3677
VIC Ontario Family Practice Mildura 3500
VIC Irymple Medical Centre Irymple 3498
VIC Coburg Family Medical Centre Coburg 3058
VIC Niddrie Medical Niddrie 3042
VIC Armadale Family Clinic Armadale 3143
VIC Caulfield Family Medical Practice Caulfield North 3161
VIC Mornington Medical Group Mornington 3931
VIC First Point Medical Centre Corio 3214
VIC Wynlorel general practice Malvern 3144
VIC Lakes Boulevard Medical South Morang 3752
VIC Mornington Coastal Medical Centre Mornington 3931
VIC Progress Medical Centre – The Pines Doncaster East 3109
VIC Medical One – Moorabbin Moorabbin 3189
VIC Burwood Healthcare Burwood 3125
VIC North Ringwood Medical Centre Ringwood North 3134
VIC Cambourne Clinic Warrnambool 3280
VIC Elite Medical Centre Mornington 3931
VIC Kunatjarra Medical Clinic North Geelong 3215
VIC Kyneton Medical Centre Kyneton 3444

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Wyndhamvale Health Care Wyndham Vale 3024
VIC Prohealth Family Medical Centre Cranbourne East 3977
VIC Medical One Sydenham 3037
VIC Pound Road Medical Centre Narre Warren Sth 3805
VIC Verve Family Doctors Donvale 3111
VIC Myhealth Airport West Airport West 3042
VIC Medical One Victoria Gardens Richmond 3121
VIC Canterbury Medical Clinic Canterbury, 3126
VIC Medical One Waurn Ponds 3216
VIC Myhealth St Helena St Helena 3088
VIC Terang Medical Clinic Terang 3264
VIC Central Gippsland Family Practice Moe 3825
VIC Unique Medical Cranbourne 3977
VIC Skye Medical Centre Skye 3977
VIC The Medical Clinic Hawthorn Hawthorn 3122
VIC Sia Montrose Montrose 3765
VIC SIA Croydon Croydon 3136
VIC Churinga Medical Centre Kilsyth 3137

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Gladstone Street Medical Clinic Warragul 3820
VIC Maffra Medical Group Maffra 3860
VIC Somerton Rd Medical Centre Roxburgh Park 3064
VIC Hume Medical Centre Sunshine West 3020
VIC Western Family Practice Braybrook 3019
VIC Casey Berwick 3806
VIC Dr H and S L Cohen Surgery Caulfield 3162
VIC Lynbrook Village Medical Centre Lynbrook 3975
VIC Narre Warren Clinic Narre Warren 3805
VIC Keys Medical Centre Keysborough 3173
VIC Pakenham Superclinic Pakenham 3810
VIC Cunninghame Arm Medical Centre Lakes Entrance 3909
VIC Altona Superclinic Altona Meadows 3028
VIC North Balwyn Medical Clinic Balwyn North 3104
VIC Waverley General Practice Glen Waverley 3150
VIC The Clinic Altona Altona 3018
VIC Bank Place Medical Centre Drouin 3818
VIC Greenvale Medical Centre Greenvale 3148
VIC Mooroolbark Superclinic Mooroolbark 3138
VIC Millennium Medical Centre Footscray 3146

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Hoppers Lane General Practice Werribee 3030
VIC Mount Martha Village Clinic Mount Martha 3934
VIC Rosebud Superclinic Rosebud 3939
VIC Andrew Place Clinic Bundoora 3083
VIC Greater Knox Family Practice Boronia 3155
VIC Rye Family Clinic Rye 3941
VIC Access Health and Community Hawthorn 3122
VIC Goonawarra Medical Centre Sunbury 3429
VIC Doctors Care Clinic Boronia 3155
VIC North Road Medical Caulfield South 3162
VIC Ochre Health Medical Centre Cohuna Cohuna 3568
VIC The Doctors Werribee Werribee 3030
VIC South Barwon Medical Centre Belmont 3216
VIC Darley Medical Centre Darley 3340
VIC Woodleigh Waters Medical Clinic Berwick 3806
VIC Warralily Family Medical Practice Armstrong Creek 3217
VIC The Clinic Williamstown Williamstown 3016

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Rowville Health Rowville 3178
VIC Active Health Portland Portland 3305
VIC Doreen family medical practice Doreen 3754
VIC Carrum Downs Doctors Carrum Downs 3201
VIC Ballarat Medical Centre Ballarat 3350
VIC Korumburra Medical Centre Korumburra 3950
VIC Craigieburn Medical & Dental Centre Craigieburn 3064
VIC Bannockburn Surgery Bannockburn 3331
VIC Dromana Family Doctors Dromana 3936
VIC MyClinic Camberwell Camberwell 3124
VIC Ballarat Community Health Sebastopol 3356
VIC Flora Hill Medical Centre Flora Hill 3550
VIC Interhealth Medical Clinic Dingley Village 3172
VIC The Cove Family Medical Centre Patterson Lakes 3197
VIC Eastbrooke Family Clinic Belmont Belmont 3216
VIC Leongatha Healthcare Services Leongatha 3953
VIC Casey Medical Centre Clyde Clyde 3978
VIC South Coast Medical (Rosebud) Capel Sound 3940

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Mont Albert Medical Group Surrey Hills 3127
VIC Heidelberg West Medical Heidelberg West 3081
VIC Waverley Police Road Medical Centre Noble Park north 3174
VIC Campaspe Medical Centre Rochester 3561
VIC East Brunswick Medical Centre Brunswick Ease 3057
VIC Glen union medical centre Glen Waverley 3150
VIC Bulleen Plaza Medical Centre Bulleen 3105
VIC Harding Street Medical Centre Coburg 3058
VIC Sorrento Medical Centre Sorrento 3943
VIC Brandon Park Medical Centre Wheelers Hill 3150
VIC Hanover Street Medical Centre Oakleigh 3166
VIC Ti-Tree Family Doctors Mt.Eliza 3930
VIC You Yangs Medical Clinic LARA 3212
VIC Hamilton Medical Group Hamilton 3300
VIC Nillumbik Medical Centre Eltham 3095
VIC Laurimar Medical Centre Doreen 3754
VIC Rivergum Village Medical Centre Mill Park 3082
VIC The Highton Clinic Highton 3216

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC South Morang medical Centre South Morang 3752
VIC Medical Hub @ RMIT Melbourne 3000
VIC Newcomb central medical centre Newcomb 3219
VIC Flemington Medical Centre Flemington 3031
VIC Hadfield Medical Clinic Hadfield 3046
VIC Westgate Medical Centre Werribee 3030
VIC Myhealth Carlton Carlton 3053
VIC Myhealth Carlton Carlton 3053
VIC Wantirna Mall Clinic Wantirna 3152
VIC T L Lim Surgery Balwyn North 3104
VIC Cranbourne Road Medical Centre Frankston 3199
VIC Bell Street Family Medical Centre Pascoe Vale South 3044
VIC Carnegie Central Medical Clinic Carnegie 3163
VIC Lata Medical Centre Lara 3212
VIC Brooke Street Medical Centre Woodend 3442
VIC Grantham Street General Practice Brunswick West 3055
VIC Tristar Medical Group – Epsom Epsom 3551
VIC Tristar Medical Group – Geelong Grovedale 3216

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Whole Medicine Rosebud Rosebud 3939
VIC Ballarat Group Practice Alfredton 3350
VIC Tristar Medical Group – Horsham Horsham 3400
VIC Nunawading Clinic Nunawading 3131
VIC Quinn St Clinic Numurkah 3636
VIC Tristar Medical Group – Kangaroo Flat Kangaroo Flat 3555
VIC Temple Hills Medical Centre East Doncaster 3109
VIC Nightingale Clinic Maryborough 3465
VIC Hopkins Medical Centre Warrnambool 3280
VIC Hazelwood Health Centre Churchill 3842
VIC Healthworks Golden Square Golden Square 3555
VIC Lalor Plaza Medical Centre Lalor 3075
VIC Lang Lang Community Family Medicine Lang Lang 3984
VIC Lime Medical Clinic Mildura 3500
VIC Lilydale Medical Centre Lilydale 3140
VIC Watsonia General Practice Watsonia 3087
VIC Seymour Medical Clinic Seymour 3660
VIC Modern Medical Balwyn Balwyn 3103
VIC Modern Medical Glenroy Glenroy 3046

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Reservoir Medical Group Reservoir 3073
VIC Commercial Rd Medical Centre Ferntree Gully 3156
VIC Balnarring Medical Centre Balnarring 3926
VIC North Richmond Community Health Centre Richmond 3121
VIC Eastbrooke Family Clinic Doncaster Doncaster East 3109
VIC McIvor Medical centre Heathcote 3523
VIC Grandview Medical Clinic Cowes 3922
VIC Reservoir Medical Centre Reservoir 3073
VIC Kings Medical Centre Kings Park 3021
VIC Kialla Medical Clinic Kialla 3631
VIC Dr Robert Lees Heidelberg 3084
VIC Mernda Family Clinic Mernda 3754
VIC Delta Medical Centre Shepparton 3630
VIC Palmers Medical Centre Truganina 3029
VIC Armstrong Health Armstrong Creek 3217
VIC Point Lonsdale Medical Group Point Lonsdale 3225
VIC Better Life Clinic Pakenham 3010
VIC Clarinda Medical Centre Clarinda 3169
VIC Hurstbridge Medical Centre Hurstbridge 3099

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Kilmore Medical Centre Kilmore 3764
VIC Aspendale Clinic Aspendale 3195
VIC Wheeler Hill Medical Clinic Wheelers Hill 3150
VIC Ringwood Medical Centre Ringwood 3134
VIC Banksia Medical Centre Newcomb 3219
VIC Breed Street Clinic Traralgon 3844
VIC Edwards St Family Clinic Reservoir 3073
VIC Belgrave Hallam Road Medical Centre Narre Warren Nth 3804
VIC Myhealth Point Cook Point Cook 3030
VIC Oakhill Clinic pty ltd Reservoir 3073
VIC Sandringham Medical Centre Sandringham 3191
VIC Greensborough Road Surgery Greensborough 3088
VIC Albert Park Medical Centre Albert Park 3206
VIC Mckinley Medical Centre Mulgrave 3170
VIC Trafalgar Medical Trafalgar 3824
VIC Euroa Medical Euroa 3666
VIC Goulburn River Group Practice Seymour 3660
VIC Ascot Vale Health Group Ascot Vale 3032

 

State Practice Name Suburb Postcode
VIC Eltham Ridge Medical Centre Eltham 3145
VIC Poath road clinic Hughesdale 3166
VIC Bellarine Community Health GP clinic Portarlington 3223
VIC Corangamite Clinic Colac 3250
VIC Corio Medical Clinic Corio 3214
VIC Kensington Hill Medical Centre Leopold 3224
VIC Otway Medical Clinic Colac 3250
VIC Rochdale Medical Centre Lalor 3075
VIC Sun Crescent Medical Clinic Sunshine 3020
VIC Cairnlea Superclinic Cairnlea 3142

 

