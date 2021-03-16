Full list of Victorian GP clinics where you can now book your COVID-19 vaccine
Beginning today, millions of Australians are eligible to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a general practitioner.
It comes ahead of vaccine rollout Phase 1B, which begins on Friday.
Under Phase 1B, adults aged over 70 and health care workers not already included in previous vaccine rollouts will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55 will also be eligible, as will adults with some underlying medical conditions including chronic kidney failure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, severe obesity and some neurological conditions.
Critical and high risk workers including defence force, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will also be eligible.
A total of 1104 GP clinics nationwide, including 285 in Victoria, will be offering vaccines from Monday.
Many clinics are reporting they’ve already exhausted their first allocation of vaccine doses.
FULL LIST OF VICTORIAN CLINICS OFFERING COVID-19 JAB FROM MONDAY:
|VIC
|Doctors of Glenroy
|Glenroy
|3046
|VIC
|Medical One – Elwood
|Elwood
|3184
|VIC
|Parkmore Medical Centre
|Keysborough
|3173
|VIC
|Tullamarine Complete Health Centre
|Tullamarine
|3043
|VIC
|Standish Street Surgery
|Myrtleford
|3737
|VIC
|Doveton Medical Centre
|Doveton
|3177
|VIC
|Lincolnville Medical Centre
|Keilor East
|3033
|VIC
|Wicklow Avenue Medical Centre
|Croydon
|3136
|VIC
|Vermont Medical Clinic
|Vermont South
|3133
|VIC
|Westcare Medical Centre
|Melton West
|3337
|VIC
|SIA Essendon T
|Essendon
|3040
|VIC
|Mt Waverley Medical Services pty ltd
|Mt Waverley
|3149
|VIC
|Yarrawonga Medical Clinic
|Yarrawonga
|3730
|VIC
|Bluff Road Medical Centre
|Sandringham
|3191
|VIC
|Chelsea Heights Medical Centre
|Chelsea Heights
|3196
|VIC
|Hastings Family Medical Centre
|Hastings
|3915
|VIC
|Calder Medical Clinic
|Keilor 3036
|3036
|VIC
|Paynesville Medical Centre
|Paynesville
|3880
|VIC
|East Ringwood Clinic
|Ringwood East
|3135
|VIC
|Ontario Medical Clinic
|Mildura
|3500
|VIC
|Alpha Medical clinic
|Mill Park
|3082
|VIC
|Springs Medical Daylesford
|Daylesford
|3460
|VIC
|Rowville Medical clinic
|Rowville
|3178
|VIC
|Myhealth Doncaster
|Doncaster
|3108
|VIC
|Village Clinic
|Mount Eliza
|3930
|VIC
|Narregate Medical and dental
|Narre Warren
|3085
|VIC
|Blackburn South Medical Centre
|Blackburn South
|3130
|VIC
|Valewood Clinic
|Mulgrave
|3170
|VIC
|North Dandenong Clinic
|Dandenong North
|3175
|VIC
|Eramosa Family Medical Centre
|Somerville
|3912
|VIC
|Blackburn Clinic
|Blackburn
|3130
|VIC
|Ararat Medical Centre
|Ararat
|3377
|VIC
|Myhealth Hampton
|Hampton
|3188
|VIC
|Beaumaris Medical Centre
|Beaumaris
|3193
|VIC
|Colchester Medical Centre
|North Bayswater
|3153
|VIC
|Mernda Village Medical Centre
|Mernda
|3754
|VIC
|Lyttleton Street Medical Clinic
|Castlemaine
|3450
|VIC
|Medi7 Bentleigh
|Bentleigh
|3204
|VIC
|Health e Medical Centre
|Geelong West
|3218
|VIC
|Advantage HealthPoint
|Barisndale
|3875
|VIC
|Newtown Medical Centre
|Newtown
|3220
|VIC
|St Albans Family Doctors Clinic
|St Albans
|3021
|VIC
|Ballarat Group Practice Victoria Street
|Ballarat
|3350
|VIC
|Victoria Street Medical Clinic
|Warragul
|3820
|VIC
|Camberwell Junction Medical Clinic
|Camberwell
|3124
|VIC
|Healthworks Kangaroo Flat
|Kangaroo Flat
|3555
|VIC
|Humphries Road Medical Centre
|Frankston South
|3199
|VIC
|Hillcrest Family Medicine
|Traralgon
|3844
|VIC
|Kew Junction Medical Clinic
|Kew
|3101
|VIC
|Healthworks Strathdale
|Strathdale
|3550
|VIC
|Long Street Family Medicine
|Leongatha
|3953
|VIC
|McDonald Street Medical Centre
|Mordialloc
|3195
|VIC
|Mid Valley Family Medicine
|Morwell
|3840
|VIC
|Parkdale Medical Surgery
|Parkdale
|3195
|VIC
|Rich River Health Group
|Echuca
|3564
|VIC
|South Gippsland Family Medicine
|Wonthaggi
|3995
|VIC
|Epichealth Mornington Bentons Square
|Mornington
|3910
|VIC
|PVH Medical
|Pascoe Vale
|3044
|VIC
|Mooroopna Medical Centre
|Mooroopna
|3629
|VIC
|Cohealth Collingwood
|Collingwood
|3066
|VIC
|Vermont Health Care
|Vermont
|3133
|VIC
|New Street Medical Centre
|Brighton
|3186
|VIC
|Benalla Church Street Surgery
|Benalla
|3672
|VIC
|Manningham General Practice
|Templestowe Lower
|3107
|VIC
|Alpha Medical Centre, Wodonga
|Wodonga
|3690
|VIC
|Station Medical Centre
|Melton South
|3338
|VIC
|San Remo Medical Clinic
|San Remo
|3925
|VIC
|Gippsland Lakes Complete Health GP Practice
|Lakes Entrance
|3909
|VIC
|Ballarat Group Practice
|Wendouree
|3355
|VIC
|Whitehorse Medical Centre
|Mitcham
|3132
|VIC
|Phillipson Street Clinic
|Wangaratta
|3677
|VIC
|Ontario Family Practice
|Mildura
|3500
|VIC
|Irymple Medical Centre
|Irymple
|3498
|VIC
|Coburg Family Medical Centre
|Coburg
|3058
|VIC
|Niddrie Medical
|Niddrie
|3042
|VIC
|Armadale Family Clinic
|Armadale
|3143
|VIC
|Caulfield Family Medical Practice
|Caulfield North
|3161
|VIC
|Mornington Medical Group
|Mornington
|3931
|VIC
|First Point Medical Centre
|Corio
|3214
|VIC
|Wynlorel general practice
|Malvern
|3144
|VIC
|Lakes Boulevard Medical
|South Morang
|3752
|VIC
|Mornington Coastal Medical Centre
|Mornington
|3931
|VIC
|Progress Medical Centre – The Pines
|Doncaster East
|3109
|VIC
|Medical One – Moorabbin
|Moorabbin
|3189
|VIC
|Burwood Healthcare
|Burwood
|3125
|VIC
|North Ringwood Medical Centre
|Ringwood North
|3134
|VIC
|Cambourne Clinic
|Warrnambool
|3280
|VIC
|Elite Medical Centre
|Mornington
|3931
|VIC
|Kunatjarra Medical Clinic
|North Geelong
|3215
|VIC
|Kyneton Medical Centre
|Kyneton
|3444
|VIC
|Wyndhamvale Health Care
|Wyndham Vale
|3024
|VIC
|Prohealth Family Medical Centre
|Cranbourne East
|3977
|VIC
|Medical One
|Sydenham
|3037
|VIC
|Pound Road Medical Centre
|Narre Warren Sth
|3805
|VIC
|Verve Family Doctors
|Donvale
|3111
|VIC
|Myhealth Airport West
|Airport West
|3042
|VIC
|Medical One Victoria Gardens
|Richmond
|3121
|VIC
|Canterbury Medical Clinic
|Canterbury,
|3126
|VIC
|Medical One
|Waurn Ponds
|3216
|VIC
|Myhealth St Helena
|St Helena
|3088
|VIC
|Terang Medical Clinic
|Terang
|3264
|VIC
|Central Gippsland Family Practice
|Moe
|3825
|VIC
|Unique Medical
|Cranbourne
|3977
|VIC
|Skye Medical Centre
|Skye
|3977
|VIC
|The Medical Clinic Hawthorn
|Hawthorn
|3122
|VIC
|Sia Montrose
|Montrose
|3765
|VIC
|SIA Croydon
|Croydon
|3136
|VIC
|Churinga Medical Centre
|Kilsyth
|3137
|VIC
|Gladstone Street Medical Clinic
|Warragul
|3820
|VIC
|Maffra Medical Group
|Maffra
|3860
|VIC
|Somerton Rd Medical Centre
|Roxburgh Park
|3064
|VIC
|Hume Medical Centre
|Sunshine West
|3020
|VIC
|Western Family Practice
|Braybrook
|3019
|VIC
|Casey
|Berwick
|3806
|VIC
|Dr H and S L Cohen Surgery
|Caulfield
|3162
|VIC
|Lynbrook Village Medical Centre
|Lynbrook
|3975
|VIC
|Narre Warren Clinic
|Narre Warren
|3805
|VIC
|Keys Medical Centre
|Keysborough
|3173
|VIC
|Pakenham Superclinic
|Pakenham
|3810
|VIC
|Cunninghame Arm Medical Centre
|Lakes Entrance
|3909
|VIC
|Altona Superclinic
|Altona Meadows
|3028
|VIC
|North Balwyn Medical Clinic
|Balwyn North
|3104
|VIC
|Waverley General Practice
|Glen Waverley
|3150
|VIC
|The Clinic Altona
|Altona
|3018
|VIC
|Bank Place Medical Centre
|Drouin
|3818
|VIC
|Greenvale Medical Centre
|Greenvale
|3148
|VIC
|Mooroolbark Superclinic
|Mooroolbark
|3138
|VIC
|Millennium Medical Centre
|Footscray
|3146
|VIC
|Hoppers Lane General Practice
|Werribee
|3030
|VIC
|Mount Martha Village Clinic
|Mount Martha
|3934
|VIC
|Rosebud Superclinic
|Rosebud
|3939
|VIC
|Andrew Place Clinic
|Bundoora
|3083
|VIC
|Greater Knox Family Practice
|Boronia
|3155
|VIC
|Rye Family Clinic
|Rye
|3941
|VIC
|Access Health and Community
|Hawthorn
|3122
|VIC
|Goonawarra Medical Centre
|Sunbury
|3429
|VIC
|Doctors Care Clinic
|Boronia
|3155
|VIC
|North Road Medical
|Caulfield South
|3162
|VIC
|Ochre Health Medical Centre Cohuna
|Cohuna
|3568
|VIC
|The Doctors Werribee
|Werribee
|3030
|VIC
|South Barwon Medical Centre
|Belmont
|3216
|VIC
|Darley Medical Centre
|Darley
|3340
|VIC
|Woodleigh Waters Medical Clinic
|Berwick
|3806
|VIC
|Warralily Family Medical Practice
|Armstrong Creek
|3217
|VIC
|The Clinic Williamstown
|Williamstown
|3016
|VIC
|Rowville Health
|Rowville
|3178
|VIC
|Active Health Portland
|Portland
|3305
|VIC
|Doreen family medical practice
|Doreen
|3754
|VIC
|Carrum Downs Doctors
|Carrum Downs
|3201
|VIC
|Ballarat Medical Centre
|Ballarat
|3350
|VIC
|Korumburra Medical Centre
|Korumburra
|3950
|VIC
|Craigieburn Medical & Dental Centre
|Craigieburn
|3064
|VIC
|Bannockburn Surgery
|Bannockburn
|3331
|VIC
|Dromana Family Doctors
|Dromana
|3936
|VIC
|MyClinic Camberwell
|Camberwell
|3124
|VIC
|Ballarat Community Health
|Sebastopol
|3356
|VIC
|Flora Hill Medical Centre
|Flora Hill
|3550
|VIC
|Interhealth Medical Clinic
|Dingley Village
|3172
|VIC
|The Cove Family Medical Centre
|Patterson Lakes
|3197
|VIC
|Eastbrooke Family Clinic Belmont
|Belmont
|3216
|VIC
|Leongatha Healthcare Services
|Leongatha
|3953
|VIC
|Casey Medical Centre Clyde
|Clyde
|3978
|VIC
|South Coast Medical (Rosebud)
|Capel Sound
|3940
|VIC
|Mont Albert Medical Group
|Surrey Hills
|3127
|VIC
|Heidelberg West Medical
|Heidelberg West
|3081
|VIC
|Waverley Police Road Medical Centre
|Noble Park north
|3174
|VIC
|Campaspe Medical Centre
|Rochester
|3561
|VIC
|East Brunswick Medical Centre
|Brunswick Ease
|3057
|VIC
|Glen union medical centre
|Glen Waverley
|3150
|VIC
|Bulleen Plaza Medical Centre
|Bulleen
|3105
|VIC
|Harding Street Medical Centre
|Coburg
|3058
|VIC
|Sorrento Medical Centre
|Sorrento
|3943
|VIC
|Brandon Park Medical Centre
|Wheelers Hill
|3150
|VIC
|Hanover Street Medical Centre
|Oakleigh
|3166
|VIC
|Ti-Tree Family Doctors
|Mt.Eliza
|3930
|VIC
|You Yangs Medical Clinic
|LARA
|3212
|VIC
|Hamilton Medical Group
|Hamilton
|3300
|VIC
|Nillumbik Medical Centre
|Eltham
|3095
|VIC
|Laurimar Medical Centre
|Doreen
|3754
|VIC
|Rivergum Village Medical Centre
|Mill Park
|3082
|VIC
|The Highton Clinic
|Highton
|3216
|VIC
|South Morang medical Centre
|South Morang
|3752
|VIC
|Medical Hub @ RMIT
|Melbourne
|3000
|VIC
|Newcomb central medical centre
|Newcomb
|3219
|VIC
|Flemington Medical Centre
|Flemington
|3031
|VIC
|Hadfield Medical Clinic
|Hadfield
|3046
|VIC
|Westgate Medical Centre
|Werribee
|3030
|VIC
|Myhealth Carlton
|Carlton
|3053
|VIC
|Myhealth Carlton
|Carlton
|3053
|VIC
|Wantirna Mall Clinic
|Wantirna
|3152
|VIC
|T L Lim Surgery
|Balwyn North
|3104
|VIC
|Cranbourne Road Medical Centre
|Frankston
|3199
|VIC
|Bell Street Family Medical Centre
|Pascoe Vale South
|3044
|VIC
|Carnegie Central Medical Clinic
|Carnegie
|3163
|VIC
|Lata Medical Centre
|Lara
|3212
|VIC
|Brooke Street Medical Centre
|Woodend
|3442
|VIC
|Grantham Street General Practice
|Brunswick West
|3055
|VIC
|Tristar Medical Group – Epsom
|Epsom
|3551
|VIC
|Tristar Medical Group – Geelong
|Grovedale
|3216
|VIC
|Whole Medicine Rosebud
|Rosebud
|3939
|VIC
|Ballarat Group Practice
|Alfredton
|3350
|VIC
|Tristar Medical Group – Horsham
|Horsham
|3400
|VIC
|Nunawading Clinic
|Nunawading
|3131
|VIC
|Quinn St Clinic
|Numurkah
|3636
|VIC
|Tristar Medical Group – Kangaroo Flat
|Kangaroo Flat
|3555
|VIC
|Temple Hills Medical Centre
|East Doncaster
|3109
|VIC
|Nightingale Clinic
|Maryborough
|3465
|VIC
|Hopkins Medical Centre
|Warrnambool
|3280
|VIC
|Hazelwood Health Centre
|Churchill
|3842
|VIC
|Healthworks Golden Square
|Golden Square
|3555
|VIC
|Lalor Plaza Medical Centre
|Lalor
|3075
|VIC
|Lang Lang Community Family Medicine
|Lang Lang
|3984
|VIC
|Lime Medical Clinic
|Mildura
|3500
|VIC
|Lilydale Medical Centre
|Lilydale
|3140
|VIC
|Watsonia General Practice
|Watsonia
|3087
|VIC
|Seymour Medical Clinic
|Seymour
|3660
|VIC
|Modern Medical Balwyn
|Balwyn
|3103
|VIC
|Modern Medical Glenroy
|Glenroy
|3046
|VIC
|Reservoir Medical Group
|Reservoir
|3073
|VIC
|Commercial Rd Medical Centre
|Ferntree Gully
|3156
|VIC
|Balnarring Medical Centre
|Balnarring
|3926
|VIC
|North Richmond Community Health Centre
|Richmond
|3121
|VIC
|Eastbrooke Family Clinic Doncaster
|Doncaster East
|3109
|VIC
|McIvor Medical centre
|Heathcote
|3523
|VIC
|Grandview Medical Clinic
|Cowes
|3922
|VIC
|Reservoir Medical Centre
|Reservoir
|3073
|VIC
|Kings Medical Centre
|Kings Park
|3021
|VIC
|Kialla Medical Clinic
|Kialla
|3631
|VIC
|Dr Robert Lees
|Heidelberg
|3084
|VIC
|Mernda Family Clinic
|Mernda
|3754
|VIC
|Delta Medical Centre
|Shepparton
|3630
|VIC
|Palmers Medical Centre
|Truganina
|3029
|VIC
|Armstrong Health
|Armstrong Creek
|3217
|VIC
|Point Lonsdale Medical Group
|Point Lonsdale
|3225
|VIC
|Better Life Clinic
|Pakenham
|3010
|VIC
|Clarinda Medical Centre
|Clarinda
|3169
|VIC
|Hurstbridge Medical Centre
|Hurstbridge
|3099
|VIC
|Kilmore Medical Centre
|Kilmore
|3764
|VIC
|Aspendale Clinic
|Aspendale
|3195
|VIC
|Wheeler Hill Medical Clinic
|Wheelers Hill
|3150
|VIC
|Ringwood Medical Centre
|Ringwood
|3134
|VIC
|Banksia Medical Centre
|Newcomb
|3219
|VIC
|Breed Street Clinic
|Traralgon
|3844
|VIC
|Edwards St Family Clinic
|Reservoir
|3073
|VIC
|Belgrave Hallam Road Medical Centre
|Narre Warren Nth
|3804
|VIC
|Myhealth Point Cook
|Point Cook
|3030
|VIC
|Oakhill Clinic pty ltd
|Reservoir
|3073
|VIC
|Sandringham Medical Centre
|Sandringham
|3191
|VIC
|Greensborough Road Surgery
|Greensborough
|3088
|VIC
|Albert Park Medical Centre
|Albert Park
|3206
|VIC
|Mckinley Medical Centre
|Mulgrave
|3170
|VIC
|Trafalgar Medical
|Trafalgar
|3824
|VIC
|Euroa Medical
|Euroa
|3666
|VIC
|Goulburn River Group Practice
|Seymour
|3660
|VIC
|Ascot Vale Health Group
|Ascot Vale
|3032
|VIC
|Eltham Ridge Medical Centre
|Eltham
|3145
|VIC
|Poath road clinic
|Hughesdale
|3166
|VIC
|Bellarine Community Health GP clinic
|Portarlington
|3223
|VIC
|Corangamite Clinic
|Colac
|3250
|VIC
|Corio Medical Clinic
|Corio
|3214
|VIC
|Kensington Hill Medical Centre
|Leopold
|3224
|VIC
|Otway Medical Clinic
|Colac
|3250
|VIC
|Rochdale Medical Centre
|Lalor
|3075
|VIC
|Sun Crescent Medical Clinic
|Sunshine
|3020
|VIC
|Cairnlea Superclinic
|Cairnlea
|3142