The Victorian suburbs with the longest and shortest life expectancies

4 hours ago
3AW News
Where you live may have a huge impact on your life expectancy.

New data from the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrens University reveals there is a 30 year age difference between the Victorian suburbs with the best and worst life expectancies.

The worst performing part of the state is Melbourne’s CBD, with an average life expectancy of just 59. Docklands/Southbank/West Melbourne was the second worst performing area, with an average life expectancy of 66.

Meanwhile, Ashburton is the best performing Melbourne suburb, with residents living to 89 on average.

In regional Victoria, French Island residents have the shortest life expectancy — 65 years — and Yackandandah has the longest life expectancy, with residents living to 86.5 on average.

MELBOURNE’S HIGHEST MEDIAN LIFE EXPECTANCIES:

Ashburton — 89 years

Surrey Hills (east) / Mont Albert — 88 years

Camberwell / Surrey Hills (west) / Canterbury — 88 years

Brighton / Brighton East — 88 years

MELBOURNE’S LOWEST MEDIAN LIFE EXPECTANCIES:

Melbourne — 59 years

Docklands / Southbank / West Melbourne — 66 years

Hoppers Crossing (north) / Truganina  — 68 years

Kinglake — 68 years

REGIONAL VICTORIA’S HIGHEST MEDIAN LIFE EXPECTANCIES:

Yackandandah — 86.5 years

Grovedale — 86 years

Ocean Grove – Barwon Heads/ Queenscliff — 85 years

REGIONAL VICTORIA’S LOWEST MEDIAN LIFE EXPECTANCIES:

French Island — 65 years

Maiden Gully — 71 years

Golden Plains (north) — 72.5 years

 

 

 

 

