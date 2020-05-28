The Victorian titles among the 100 print publications axed by News Corp

New Corp is embarking on a major shift away from printed newspapers, with scores of regional and community papers to move to digital only editions.

From the end of June, the bulk of News Corp’s regional and community titles will only be available online.

Major regional titles, including The Geelong Advertiser and Hobart Mecury, are safe for now and will continue to publish a traditional newspaper.

However, in Melbourne, Leader newspapers will be impacted severely.

Seven Melbourne Leader mastheads — Manningham, Preston, Diamond Valley, Heidelberg, Sunbury-Macedon, Progress and Northcote — will cease entirely.

A slew of other Leader papers will go online only.

There is no official word on how many jobs will be lost.

Melbourne Leader titles which will be online only from June 29:

Stonnington, Mornington Peninsula, Knox, Whitehorse, Monash, Northern, Whittlesea, Maroondah, Moorabbin, Mordialloc Chelsea, Moreland, Lilydale and Yarra Valley, Frankston, Bayside, Caulfield Port Phillip, Cranbourne, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Maribyrnong, Wyndham

(Image: Jenny Evans / Getty)