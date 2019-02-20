The votes are in! Racing Victoria reveals the field for the $5 million All Star Mile!

The votes are counted!

The All Star Mile field has been revealed.

The following horses will race for the $5 million purse at Flemington on March 16.

Racing Victoria revealed there had been almost 140,000 votes received.

THE ALL STAR MILE FIELD

Balf’s Choice (9,793 votes) Urban Ruler (8,428 votes) Grunt (7,097 votes) Alizee (6,744 votes) Amphitrite (5,784 votes) Foundry (5,558 votes) Material Man (5,358 votes) Man Of His Word (5,135 votes) Moss ‘N’ Dale (5,072 votes) Mr Money Bags (5,013 votes)