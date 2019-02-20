Advertisement
The votes are in! Racing Victoria reveals the field for the $5 million All Star Mile!
The votes are counted!
The All Star Mile field has been revealed.
The following horses will race for the $5 million purse at Flemington on March 16.
Racing Victoria revealed there had been almost 140,000 votes received.
THE ALL STAR MILE FIELD
- Balf’s Choice (9,793 votes)
- Urban Ruler (8,428 votes)
- Grunt (7,097 votes)
- Alizee (6,744 votes)
- Amphitrite (5,784 votes)
- Foundry (5,558 votes)
- Material Man (5,358 votes)
- Man Of His Word (5,135 votes)
- Moss ‘N’ Dale (5,072 votes)
- Mr Money Bags (5,013 votes)
- FIRST WILDCARD: Happy Clapper.
- SECOND WILDCARD: TBA.
- THIRD WILDCARD: TBA.
- FOURTH WILDCARD: TBA.