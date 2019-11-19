The weather bureau has made a BIG change to Thursday’s forecast!

Melbourne is set to swelter on Thursday, with the bureau revising its forecast to 39 degrees.

The city was initially predicted to reach of a top of 34.

If Melbourne cracks 39, it’ll be the hottest day since we hit 42 degrees on January 25, earlier this year.

Thankfully, a cool change is also forecast to arrive in the afternoon.

The forecast top for Friday is 20 degrees, with the weather expected to be slightly warmer across the weekend.

