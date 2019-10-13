The White family has another health fight on its hands

The White family has another fight on its hands.

Neil Mitchell has been in contact with the family since 2014 when 3AW Mornings helped get a British Bulldog pup, Pixie, for sick teen Samantha.

Her older brother, Ashley, died from stomach cancer just weeks later.

Samantha sadly passed away as well.

If that wasn’t enough, now Lee, their mother, is facing her own cancer battle.

She joined Neil in studio on Monday.

The family understandably needs a lot of help.

“It is what it is, we just have to get on and do what we have to do,” Lee said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings