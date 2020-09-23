The wildly popular group dedicated to an $85 barbecue from Bunnings

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Facebook group dedicated to an $85 barbecue is going bunta!

The ‘Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society’ had almost 1000 members when one of the founders spoke to Ross and Russel.

Half an hour later, the group had more than 1800 members!

Mathew Jackson, aka Mr Crackleman, co-founder of the group, said members in the group give themselves movie themed barbecue names.

“It’s brought a lot of joy to a lot of people … especially in the last six weeks,” he said.

But he never expected it to get this big.

“I started the group thinking we’d have seven or eight people in there!,” he said.

