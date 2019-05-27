The white wine that’s back in fashion this year

A leading wine maker says chardonnay has ditched its cask wine label as sales prove it’s becoming the popular white wine choice.

Freya Hohnen, Margaret River winemaker and co-owner of Walsh & Sons, says the Chardonnay grape variety has evolved in recent years.

“It’s become more fruit driven rather than too complex and rich,” Ms Hohnen explained.

“This makes chardonnay more approachable for a wider audience.”

According to data from BWS and Dan Murphy, year-to-year sales of premium chardonnay ($20 – $30 bottles) are up 12 percent.

“It’s an exciting variety to make in the winery and I hope people are starting to realise its just as exciting to explore and drink,” said Ms Hohnen.

“While fashions come and go, the grape varieties will always be here.

“It is a wonderful and very noble variety.”

