One of the women behind Richmond’s Skipping Girl sign has died

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel

The woman who modelled for Melbourne’s iconic Skipping Girl Vinegar sign has died at 99.

Irene Barron was 13 years old when she won a drawing competition. The prize was employment at Claude Neon, where she worked as a junior artist.

When the famous sign was being created by the company, a model was needed, and Irene was the smallest.

“She had to skip every day so they could get the movement of the rope,” her daughter Gwenda Ruby told Ross and Russel.

“She was a brilliant artist and she did all the artwork for it.

“Mum’s mother made her outfit and everything.”

Press PLAY below for Gwenda’s full chat with 3AW Breakfast remembering her late mother.

