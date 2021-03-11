3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The workers who unions want given COVID-19 vaccine priority

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for The workers who unions want given COVID-19 vaccine priority

Australia’s coronavirus rollout has begun with unions wanting vaccine priority for select workers and industries.

Assistant Secretary at the ACTU, Liam O’Brien, told Dee Dee Dunleavy people who work in critical roles that help society function should be given priority.

“Some of these include supermarket workers, public transport workers and even teachers are going to be on the frontline in the event of a community outbreak,” he said.

“It gives us so much safety and security.

“We will be in a much better position … those essential workers that can’t work from home, that have got us through the pandemic, who are exposed to the public, should be offered the vaccine as early as possible.”

Press PLAY for more 

 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332