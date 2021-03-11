The workers who unions want given COVID-19 vaccine priority

Australia’s coronavirus rollout has begun with unions wanting vaccine priority for select workers and industries.

Assistant Secretary at the ACTU, Liam O’Brien, told Dee Dee Dunleavy people who work in critical roles that help society function should be given priority.

“Some of these include supermarket workers, public transport workers and even teachers are going to be on the frontline in the event of a community outbreak,” he said.

“It gives us so much safety and security.

“We will be in a much better position … those essential workers that can’t work from home, that have got us through the pandemic, who are exposed to the public, should be offered the vaccine as early as possible.”

