The World Cup of Food: France v Vietnam

The World Cup of Food semi-finals are here! The winner this week goes through to the grand final to fight for the title of World’s Greatest Cusine.

The format is a little different this round. Kate and Scorcher are going dish for dish in a penalty shootout.

Don’t forget to nominate your favourite restaurant serving up one of the cuisines going head-to-head next week for your chance to win a $200 Dineamic voucher. Next week Italy takes on Thailand!

France — Kate

SNACK – gougeres – the product of France’s two greatest exports – pastry and cheese. Hollow puffs of choux pastry, filled with grated Comte cheese. They’re perfect little puffs of goodness.

SOUP – Surely Scorch won’t go with Pho, I could put dishwater up against that! But instead, I’ll go for French Onion Soup. Deep golden, caramelized onions, a splash of wine, fresh herbs; topped with crunchy French bread and melted French cheese.

MAIN – we’ll start with that classic from the fishermen of Marseille, the stunning Bouillabaisse. Buckets of seafood, that inimitable creation that is the Provençal soup base – garlic, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, fennel, saffron, thyme, bay leaves; and some Chablis on the side.

MAIN – next the Coq au Vin. Pieces oschicken on the bone for maximum flavour, crisp chunky bacon lardons, soft pearl onions, mushrooms, all slowly-braised in Burgundy wine. Gorgeous.