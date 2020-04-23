The World Cup of Food: France vs USA

The World Cup of Food is back for week four!

This week, France goes head-to-head with the USA, with the winner going on to take on Japan.

Kate — France

WHAT KATE ATE:

I absolutely love this joint, so I love that they are still operating in these current tough conditions. Small French Bar is one of the most charming little joints you’ll see, our own “Bar Tabac” in downtown Footscray, and they’re serving up stupendous charcuteries, great rustic farmhouse fare, delicious desserts and fine French wines.

Small French Bar – 3/154 Barkly St, Footscray – instagram.com/small_french_bar

Standouts

The “Famous” Mix Platter – holy hell, we need not have ordered mains. This is all you would want in a stunning assortment of French meats and cheese – think fennel saucison, pork coppa, Secret de Compostelle cheese from the Pyrenees, Fourme d’ambert raw cow milk cheese, beautiful Brie from just outside Paris; home-made duck liver parfait, cornichons and crackers.

Duck Cassoulet – beautiful tender confit duck leg on a rich bean ragout

Beef bourguignon – Farmhouse goodness, fall-apart beef in a rich sauce with buttery potatoes.

Chocolate roulade – Surprisingly light and fluffy dessert with plenty of cream!

Scorcher — USA

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

Scorcher got takeaway from Up in Smoke, an American barbeque restaurant and beer garden in Footscray. Brought to you by the team behind burger joint 8bit, Up in Smoke is all about classic-cut, slow-cooked meats, killer brisket and pulled pork sandwiches and craft beer. At its centre is Up in Smoke’s double-barrel workhorse smoker that pumps out smoking cuts of brisket, ribs and sausages all day, every day.

Up in Smoke, 28 Hopkins St, Footscray; upinsmoke.net.au

Standouts

Up in Smoke sandwich — Chewy, tender burnt brisket ends with American cheddar, chilli mayo slaw and BBQ sauce on a soft bun. This is a thing of beauty. I order it every time I go to Up in Smoke.

Brisket burnt ends — Cooked in the double-barrelled smoker. The holy grail of barbecued meat. These are so delicious I could eat them every day of the week.

Poutine — Waffle fries with cheese curbs, pickled onion and lathered in Up in Smoke’s smoky gravy. This dish may have originated in Canada but it’s still incredible.

Big Mac — Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions – on a sesame seed bun. One of the greatest examples of American food supremacy.

