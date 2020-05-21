The World Cup of Food — India vs Turkey

The footy is back soon, but the World Cup of Food is here in the mean time!

India — Kate

WHAT KATE ATE:

For the purposes of full and frank research, I visited TWO of my favourite Indian restaurants. The first is just around the corner, and my other half says they boast the best curries he has tasted outside of the UK – it’s Sangam Tandoori in Williamstown.

And over in West Footscray is the original Aangan Restaurant (now with sibling venues across Melbourne); which does brilliant dishes from across India.

Standouts

Sangam Tandoori, Williamstown – sangamtandoori.com.au

Onion Bhaji – An oldie but a goodie, these guys do great onion bhajis with the pre-requisite raita and tamarind sauce.

Onion Kulcha – It’s so hard to choose between the breads on offer here, but I love this soft dough, filled with onion and spiced and fired in the Tandoori oven.

Chicken Jalfrezi – Without doubt my favourite curry here – the Jalfrezy is rich and full of vegetables, with super tender chicken pieces.

Aangan, West Footscray – aangan.com.au/indian-restaurant-west-footscray

Pani Puri – these fun little crispy balls are interactive – just punch a hole in the top, shove in the mix of potato and chickpea, and pour over the bright green mint water. It’s a flavour explosion.

Laal Ghost – this one comes with a spice rating system (choose from 1-9 at your peril) but when you’re told this Rajasthan favourite is the Chef’s pride – you’ve gotta try it! We did, and yes it was spicy, but it was also complex and tasty. Go for it!

Goat curry – because goat was on the menu! Lovely rich home-style flavours, and a warning as is usually the case to watch out for the bones!

Listeners’ Indian restaurant recommendations:

Babu Ji, 4/6 Grey St, St Kilda, 3182; babuji.com.au

4/6 Grey St, St Kilda, 3182; babuji.com.au Mishra’s Kitchen, 18 Wembley Ave, Yarraville 3013, ordermate.online/mishraskitchen/menu

18 Wembley Ave, Yarraville 3013, ordermate.online/mishraskitchen/menu Tantra Indian Restaurant, 256 Blackburn Rd, Doncaster East 3109,tantrarestaurant.com.au

Turkey — Scorcher

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

Scorcher got takeaway from Taksim Square in Moonee Ponds. Taksim Square is a humble Turkish restaurant that hides in plain sight on Mt Alexander Road, and is a great gathering spot for those who enjoy breaking pita and scoffing kofta with friends and loved ones. The food here comes in big portions and hits you right in the happy spot. Try the Adana kebab.

Taksim Square, 561 Mt Alexander Rd, Moonee Ponds; taksimsquare.com.au

STANDOUTS:

Adana kebab — This is the showstopper dish. It’s named after the Adana region where the owner’s family comes from. Minced lamb is mooshed onto a giant sword, seasoned with paprika and red capsicum, and char-grilled. You can order up to a metre of it if you’re game. It was delicious.

Lamb shish — Succulent char-grilled seasoned lamb fillet skewers served with grilled veggies and bulgur wheat.

Icli kofta. This was out of control. These are mini football-shaped koftas made from minced lamb, spices, onion and parsley. The spicy meat juices ooze out when you cut into them.

Cacik and hummus. You gotta start with dips and warm pita bread. Cacik is a traditional Turkish dip made with fresh strained yoghurt and finely diced cucumbers, seasoned with garlic and dried mint.

