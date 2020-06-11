The World Cup of Food: Italy v Greece

Every week, Kate and Scorcher try the food from a different country and then YOU vote for your favourite of the two cuisines!

This week Italy took on Greece.

Nominate your favourite restaurant serving up one of the cuisines going head-to-head next week for your chance to win a $200 Dineamic voucher. Up next week are Thailand and India!

Scorcher — Italy

THE COACH: Spaghetti carbonara — It’s a toss-up between bolognese and carbonara when it comes to crowning the champion of pasta dishes. If done right, pasta carbonara is heavenly. Chef Guy Grossi once told us that spaghetti carbonara is his ultimate pasta dish and is traditionally made without cream. A classic carbonara is made with three main ingredients – eggs, Parmesan and pancetta – and served on top of spaghetti, but fettuccine and rigatoni are good too. Chef Ashley Davis does fabulous pasta dishes, including carbonara, at his restaurant Copper Pot in Seddon.

Copper Pot, 105 Victoria St, Seddon, copperpotseddon.com

THE CAPTAIN: Pizza Margherita — Pizza would have to be the quintessential Italian food; it’s omnipresent, loved the world over, and often tops the list as the world’s most eaten food. It’s the go-to party food when you have a houseful of guests. And why is that? Because it’s easy and ridiculously delicious. Italians take rustic simplicity to another level and the Margherita pizza, with just three main toppings, is the perfect example of a trio of ingredients working in perfect harmony. Named after a Queen of Italy, Margherita pizza makes me feel like a king whenever I scoff one down.

Mozzarella Bar, 103 Victoria St, Seddon, mozzarellabar.com.au

Listeners’ Italian restaurant recommendations:

Just Italy – Mentone, 48 Como Parade W, Mentone, 3194, justitaly.com.au

Postmistress, 71 Melville Rd, Brunswick West 3055, postmistress.com.au

Veneto Club , 191 Bulleen Rd, Bulleen VIC 3105, venetoclubmelbourne.com.au

Kate — Greece

Well, Scorchy raved about it, so I went in (inside, at a table and chairs!) to try Eleni’s Greek Kitchen in Yarraville.

I honestly struggled to pick just two dishes to represent Hellas in this semi final – the Ouzo Seafood Saganaki was stupendous, and the octopus supremely tender, but in the end, it was always going to be pretty obvious.

THE COACH: Moussaka — My all-time favourite Greek dish. Like a warm hug from Yiayia, it’s rich and filling, and full of love. Here ground beef mince is simmered for two hours with onion, olive oil, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves and diced tomato.

Then, the layering begins. At the bottom, traditional grated Kefalograviera cheese, then grilled potato and zucchini, more cheese, mince, more zucchini and potato, and then gorgeous grilled eggplant. Finally, to finish, Yiayia Eleni’s own secret béchamel recipe. Opa!

THE CAPTAIN: Slow-roasted lamb shoulder — There’s no denying it – the Greeks do it best. At Eleni’s, lamb shoulder is rubbed with olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano and rosemary before being infused with garlic and rosemary twigs. It’s slow roasted at a low temperature for at least six hours and served on soft lemon & oregano potatoes.

These guys say it’s a dish for two, we struggled to finish it between four. It’s crunchy on the outside, and fall-apart tender inside. Lashings of garlic and rosemary. It honestly is a triumph.

Eleni’s Greek Kitchen – 28 Anderson Street Yarraville – eleniskitchen.com.au

Listeners’ Greek restaurant recommendations:

Mamma Pita, 390 High St, Northcote 3070, ordermate.online/mammapita/menu

The GreekSpot, 559 Burwood Rd, Hawthorn 3122, thegreekspot.com.au

Spinner’s Souvlaki Bar And Grill, 1-2/5-7 Green St, Healesville, 3777

THE RESULT

Culinary king, Italy, beat Greece with 58 per cent of the vote!

Italy will now go on to face the winner of next week’s Thailand v India game in the semi-finals!

