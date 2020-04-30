The World Cup of Food: Italy vs Argentina

Sport is still off, but the World Cup of Food is ON!

Every week, Kate and Scorcher try the food from a different country, then pit the cuisines up against each other.

This week, Italy went head-to-head with Argentina, and Scorcher finally ended a four week losing streak!

Next week, Spain takes on Greece.

WEEK FIVE

Italy — Scorcher

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

Scorcher got his Italian feed at D.O.C in Carlton, the natural habitat of Italian food in Melbourne. D.O.C has multiple outlets in Lygon Street: a pasta and mozzarella bar, a deli and a pizza restaurant around the corner. D.O.C is always packed and for good reason; their exquisite pasta dishes are some of the best you’ll find north of a Yarra. This is my go-to place for pasta on Lygon. It’s an absolute cracker. You can practice your Italian on the waiters as well.

D.O.C – 295 Drummond St, Carlton – docgroup.net

Standouts:

Pappardelle with Italian porcini mushrooms — Fat ribbons of handmade pasta are lashed with a touch of truffle oil and a splash of white wine. One for the vegos but meat-eaters will love this as well.

Gnocchi pomodoro — Plump, pillowy gnocchi parcels in a San Marzano tomato ragu. Top it with shards of parmesan and you’ll be gnocc, gnocc, gnocching on heaven’s door.

Spaghetti al ragu — An absolute classic. A rich ragu of pork and beef mince with San Marzano tomatoes and Italian herbs. It’s simply a stunner and stunningly simple.

Listeners’ Italian restaurant recommendations:

Piccino, 359 Canterbury Rd, Surrey Hills; piccino.melbourne

Saltimbocca, 338 Charman Rd; Cheltenham, saltimboccarestaurant.com.au

Little Black Pig and Sons, 48 Burgundy St; Heidelberg, littleblackpigandsons.com

Argentina — Kate

WHAT KATE ATE:

Let’s be honest, Melbourne isn’t exactly overflowing with Argentinian restaurants, but the most famous among them are all related. For now, San Telmo, Palermo and Asado are all operating out of Asado to Go down in Southbank. You can get takeaway, ready to heat meals, and groceries to cook your own feast from scratch.

Asado To Go – 6 Riverside Quay, Southbank – asado.melbourne

Standouts

Empanadas – they do two: a beef, caramelised onion & smoked almond; and a sweetcorn, manchego & spanish pepper. Both fabulously tasty, but the beef is to die for!

Parillada – the easiest way to get the full Argentinian experience, this $75 feast will feed more than two and gives you selection of grilled meats including: the steak cut of the day, chorizo, chicken and lamb.

Plus you can choose two sides – we went for the chargrilled carrots with Huacatay dressing, parsley and almonds; and the crispy, crunchy fried russet potatoes with chimichurri rojo and garlic aioli.

Listeners’ Argentinean restaurant recommendations:

The Independent, 79 Main St; Gembrook, theindependentgembrook.com.au

THE WINNER:

Scorcher has finally had his first win!

Italy triumphed over Argentina with 65 per cent of the vote this week.

Next week: Spain takes on Greece.

Press PLAY below to see how it unfolded.