The World Cup of Food: Japan v France

Every week, Kate and Scorcher try the food from a different country, then pit the two cuisines up against each other. This week it’s Japan and France.

The winner this week will go on to play Vietnam in the semi-finals!

You can get involved in the World Cup of Food, too.

Nominate your favourite restaurant serving up one of the cuisines going head-to-head next week for your chance to win a $200 Dineamic voucher. Up next week are Italy and Greece!

Scorcher ⁠— Japan

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

THE COACH: Sushi —The quintessential Japanese dish. When you think Japanese food, it’s sushi and sashimi that immediately spring to mind. I’m a big fan of nigari, which is a finger of vinegared rice with a landing strip of fish or meat on top. It’s fresh, clean and healthy, and the Japanese take it very seriously. I ordered some kingfish and salmon nigiri from Benton Bento in Ascot Vale.

Benton Bento, 150A Epsom Rd, Ascot Vale, bentonbento.com.au

THE CAPTAIN: Okonomiyaki — “Okonomiyaki” means “how you like” in Japanese and boy, I like it every which way. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese pancake loaded with meats and vegetables and is often cooked by a flamboyant chef right in front of you at the table. The batter and structure of the pancake differs from region to region; for example, Osaka-style is made from flour, dashi and shredded cabbage. I had a lobster and a chicken and corn okonomiyaki from Dohtonbori in the Docklands.

Dohtonbori, District Docklands, Level 1/14B Star Circus, Docklands; dohtonbori.com.au

Listeners’ Japanese restaurant recommendations:

Shyun Ramen Bar, 126 Koornang Rd, Carnegie 3163, shyun.net.au

126 Koornang Rd, Carnegie 3163, Akita Japanese Restaurant, 34 Courtney St, North Melbourne 3051, akitajapaneserestaurant.weebly.com

34 Courtney St, North Melbourne 3051, Sapporo Japanese Restaurant, 1/432-438 Mitcham Rd, Mitcham 3132, sapporojapanese.com.au

Kate — France

WHAT KATE ATE:

Sadly I never got to visit the stunning sounding, French bistro Curly Whiskers before we were all banished to our couches for nigh-on three months. But luckily, they’ve been busy enough during lockdown with brilliant takeaway and heat-at-home options. A self-professed little French diner proud to be fussy – it shows in their generous, delicious meals.

THE COACH: Beef Bourguignon — A fine example of this French classic, these guys take only the best Cape Grim beef cheeks, cook them for at least 8 hours in red wine, with carrots, mushrooms, onion, garlic & bouquet garni. It’s rich, tender, heart-warming stuff.

THE CAPTAIN: Tarte Tartin aux Poire — Tarte Tartin, one of those desserts I have to order if it’s on the menu. What I love about this one is that it is not overly sweet. Light pastry, with lovely ripe Beurre Bosc Pears, this is as delicious as it is pretty.

Curly Whiskers – 124 Martin St, Brighton curlywhiskers.com.au

Listeners’ French restaurant recommendations:

Bistro Thierry , 511 Malvern Rd, Toorak 3142, bistrothierry.com

, 511 Malvern Rd, Toorak 3142, bistrothierry.com The Little French Deli, 524 Nepean Hwy, Bonbeach 3196, thelittlefrenchdeli.com

524 Nepean Hwy, Bonbeach 3196, thelittlefrenchdeli.com Bistrot St Jean, 239 Moorabool St, Geelong 3220, bistrot.com.au

THE RESULT

This week was one of the closest results in the World Cup of Food to date!

France narrowly beat Japan with 56% of the vote.

The French will now go up against the Vietnamese in the semi-finals.

Press PLAY below for the full segment.

