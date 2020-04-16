The World Cup of Food: Japan vs Lebanon

Kate has triumphed over Scorcher for two weeks in a row… will this week be Scorcher’s time to shine?

For the third game of the World Cup of Food, Japan takes in Lebanon.

Kate — Japanese

WHAT KATE ATE:

It’s easy to think Japanese is just a plate of raw fish and rice, but places like Yamabuki in Williamstown have huge menus, with plenty of options for every palate.

Standouts

Gyoza – plump little panfried pockets or porky joy

Sushi entrée – a colourful assortment of nine sushi pieces, the standout fresh Kingfish, and a big fresh slice of tuna.

Tori Teba Kara Age – sounds exotic, doesn’t it? They’re actually fabulous crunchy little chicken wings.

Yakitori – the go-to chicken thigh skewers with sweet, home-made sauce

Ebi Tempura – fat, long, juicy prawns in that lovely light Japanese batter, with an assortment of veg.

Shake Teriyaki Don – a simple bowl of fat salmon fillet, doused in sweet teriyaki sauce on rice. Tried and true.

Scorcher — Lebanon

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

Scorcher got home delivery direct from Oscar’s Teta, a family-run, intimate Lebanese restaurant in Spotswood. Oscar’s Teta pays homage to the restaurateur’s Grandma, the matriarch of the family, and the menu is populated with plates of honest, homely, shareable food, made with recipes passed down through the generations. Best thing about Oscar’s Teta? They don’t skimp on the pita that accompanies the hummus, labne and baba ghanoush!

Oscar’s Teta, 143 Hudsons Road, Spotswood; oscarsteta.com.au

Standouts

Koussa – Gorgeous cigars of stuffed zucchini filled with rice and lamb and served in a tomato broth. My Hungarian mother-in-law does a version of these and they’re incredible. The koussa at Oscar’s Teta are delightful.

Chicken shish – You can’t go wrong with shish kebab. Here you get two skewers of juicy grilled chicken marinated in garlic butter, served with coriander pesto. Also good is the shish tawook.

Kofta – These may look nasty but they taste heavenly. Two plump skewers of grilled minced lamb with onion, red capsicum, pine nuts, parsley and spices. Essential eating.

Hummus – Silky smooth, traditional hummus, and it comes with a bucket of pita bread. Simply glorious.

ROUND TWO RESULT: Kate wins for the third week in a row! Japan took out Lebanon with 66% of the vote.

Press PLAY below for more.