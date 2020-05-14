The World Cup of Food: Thailand vs Peru

The World Cup of Food is here to fill the void left by the cancellation of sport during the coronavirus pandemic!

Every week, Kate and Scorcher try the food from a different country, then pit the two cuisines up against each other. This week it’s Peru vs Thailand.

You can get involved in the World Cup of Food, too!

Nominate your favourite restaurant serving up one of the cuisines going head-to-head next week for your chance to win a $200 Dineamic voucher. Up next are India and Turkey!

Peru — Kate

WHAT KATE ATE:

Okay, so let’s be honest – Melbourne isn’t exactly overflowing with Peruvian restaurants. Probably the most well-known is Alejandro Saravia’s Pastuso, and they’re offering a couple of set menu options that you can pick up from the restaurant, or their sibling establishment “Asado” in Southbank. I tried the date night option of “Noche Romantica”, which offers three courses to warm and serve at home, and a Pisco cocktail.

STANDOUTS

Cured Ora King Salmon with aji Amarillo “tigers milk” – a lovely light, bright entrée of gorgeous salmon slices atop an iridescent, spicy yellow chilli sauce.

Port Phillip Bay scallops on the shell with aji mirasol butter – simple but stunning, these were easy to cook in the oven on the half-shell, and even easier to down in one bite.

Slow-cooked lamb stew with beer and coriander sauce – Lamb. And Beer. Sorted. Great tasty stew.

Roasted pumpkin and Sweet Potato salad – this was a big surprise, it came with a sweet orange dressing and slices of fresh red chilli; at the same time sweet and spicy, I loved it.

Pervian style milk bread – I don’t know how the hell they make this, but it’s superb.

Tres Leches cake – the dish I was least excited about, and enjoyed the most. Stunning moist cake, with tart raspberry sauce and a sprinkling of caramelised hazelnut praline. Brilliant way to finish.

Listeners’ Peruvian restaurant recommendations:

Harley House – 71 Collins St Mebourne

Inti Gourmet – 414 Nepean Highway Chelsea

Citrico Cocina – 376 Queens Parade, Fitzroy North

Thai — Scorcher

WHAT SCORCHER ATE:

Scorcher got takeaway from Samanee Thai Restaurant in Moonee Ponds. We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to Thai in Melbourne. I love my Thai food, it’s probably my favourite cuisine, and this joint didn’t disappoint. Samanee serves up an array of authentic dishes; the menu is packed with stir fries, soups, curries, noodle and rice dishes, with all the fan favourites making an appearance.

Samanee Thai Restaurant, 557 Mt Alexander Rd, Moonee Ponds; samanee.com.au

STANDOUTS:

Massaman Neua – What a magnificent curry this is. Slow-cooked beef curry with potato, peanut, onion and carrot, sprinkled with spring onion and fried shallot.

Pad Thai Goong – The yardstick when it comes to Thai food. Soft rice noodle stir fried with prawn, egg, chives, bean shoots and Samanee special tamarind sauce.

Keow Waan Gai – I still remember the first green chicken curry I ate in Thailand. Takes me back every time. Green curry with chicken & vegetables

Gai Hong Tae – Lightly battered chicken wok tossed in roasted chilli paste with cashew nuts, spring onion and vegetables.

Listeners’ Thai restaurant recommendations: