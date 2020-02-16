3AW
The Yarra Valley business stunned by confectionery giant’s freckle threat

2 hours ago
Ross and John

One of the biggest food companies in the world has forced a small family business in the Yarra Valley to change the name of its favourite products.

The Yarra Valley Chocolaterie was stunned when it received a legal notice from Nestle in the US to rename all products named ‘freckle’.

The owners have replaced the name of the giant freckle, freckled eggs and freckle lollipops with the name ‘polka dots’.

Owner Leanne Neeland told Ross and John they couldn’t afford to take on Nestle.

“We spoke to lawyers and decided it was too big a battle to take on,” she said.

“We did write back saying we needed 12 months … and we never heard back.”

Click PLAY to hear the full unterview

