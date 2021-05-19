The Zoom effect: Fears a COVID-19 ‘cultural change’ will seriously impact domestic air travel

Travel leaders fear Australia’s business culture has shifted during the pandemic and it could have a huge impact on domestic air travel.

Executive director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council, Simon Westaway, says virtual meetings have become the norm for businesses, and the ramifications are being felt on busy capital city air routes.

“Month to month we’re still down anywhere between 20 to 30 per cent on our major routes,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It’s only a few hundred thousand a month that have come back onto that really important route, and the Sydney-Melbourne route is, if you like, really the veins that get the rest of the aviation network moving.

“I genuinely believe we’ve culturally changed a little bit.”

Press PLAY below for more on how the Zoom effect is impacting air travel