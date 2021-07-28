3AW
‘There is always a link’: Sly Of The Underworld and the key to cracking this cold case

3 hours ago
Article image for ‘There is always a link’: Sly Of The Underworld and the key to cracking this cold case

Victoria Police has made a public plea for help in finding those responsible for the brutal murder of Adam Matthews in 2000.

His body was found in the Goulburn River at Nagambie, wrapped in a blanket and weighed down with bricks in an unsuccessful attempt to sink it.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been violently assaulted.

“This was obviously not random,” Sly said on 3AW Breakfast.

He was last seen by his mother at their Fawkner home more than a week earlier, telling her he would be home for dinner.

He never returned.

The motive is not known, nor why he was found at Nagambie.

“It will be almost certain that the people involved, or one of the people involved, knows the area very well,” Sly said on 3AW.

“You don’t pick random spots.

“There is always a connection.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the case

News
