There was no gunman: Desperate police search prompted by alleged false report

A man whose report of a gun-brandishing carjacker prompted a large police search now faces charges of his own after detectives determined the incident didn’t happen.

Police issued a press release to media about midday Friday, confirming they were undertaking a search in the Vermont South area.

The statement included details of the alleged crime, included a description of the alleged assailant and urged any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers.

A large search was conducted, including the air wing.

By mid-afternoon the description was removed from the press release, and then about 7pm all allegations and the plea for public help were gone.

“Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad have undertaken an investigation into the report of a firearms incident in Vermont South today (17 January),” a new press release read.

“Police have ascertained that the incident has not occurred as reported.

“Investigators have spoken extensively to the man involved who is expected to be charged with making a false report.”