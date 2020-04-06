There won’t be a flu vaccine shortage, assures National Pharmacy Guild

The National Pharmacy Guild says Australians should not panic about missing out on a flu vaccine this winter.

While there’s high demand, given concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, George Tambassis, National President of the Pharmacy Guild, told Tom Elliott he’d been assured there won’t be a shortage.

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms that there will be plenty of vaccines available for the Australian people,” he said on 3AW Drive.

