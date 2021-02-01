‘There’s a buzz’: Foot traffic in Melbourne’s CBD surges to 10-month high

Life is returning to Melbourne’s CBD, with more foot traffic recorded during yesterday’s morning peak than on any Monday since the first lockdown began in March.

CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce, Paul Guerra, says the elevated mood in the city yesterday was palpable.

“You could actually feel it in the city yesterday. There’s a buzz that’s starting to come back into the CBD and we hope that continues,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Guerra says it’ll be a long while before the city becomes as busy as it was pre-pandemic, but this week’s boost gives businesses in the CBD a much-needed boost.

“The night time trade seems to be going okay, it’s the day time trade that’s struggled,” he said.

“If we can build every day it gives … retailers and the small hospitality operators in the city a fighting chance.”

Press PLAY below for more.