There’s a cow on the Monash Freeway and it’s causing issues

A cow on the Monash Freeway has caused significant peak-hour delays this morning.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport told Ross and John the animal is on the median strip near Clyde Road.

Video footage from the scene. She looks to be taking the fuss in her stride! pic.twitter.com/C1aNdbC0eL — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) October 10, 2019

“They’re trying to herd it,” he said.

“Be warned it cold be unpredictable down there.”

The cow stunned Ross given it was only last week that he returned from India to tell Burnso how cows lined the freeways.

