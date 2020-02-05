Car ploughs into bank in Melbourne’s north-east

A car has ploughed into a bank in Melbourne’s north-east.

An elderly woman reportedly drove straight into the Commonwealth Bank on Manningham Road, Bulleen, just after 11am this morning.

Toni witnessed the incident which she said caused extensive damage.

“All the glass is broken, the vehicle is all the way into the Commonwealth Bank,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Some of the structure is coming down a little bit.

“She was parking her car and instead of hitting the breaks she hit the accelerator and has gone straight through.”

No one was injured in the incident.