There’s a push for all VCE students and teachers to be given priority Pfizer access

16 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for There’s a push for all VCE students and teachers to be given priority Pfizer access

There’s a push for Pfizer vaccinations to be fast-tracked for teachers and VCE students in the hope of keeping them in the classroom as much as possible as COVID-19 continues to interrupt their learning.

Meredith Peace, Australian Education Union Victorian Branch President, says it’s a great idea.

But there’s one key problem.

“We are still struggling with supply,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the proposal

Picture by Getty iStock

