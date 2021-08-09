There’s a push for all VCE students and teachers to be given priority Pfizer access

There’s a push for Pfizer vaccinations to be fast-tracked for teachers and VCE students in the hope of keeping them in the classroom as much as possible as COVID-19 continues to interrupt their learning.

Meredith Peace, Australian Education Union Victorian Branch President, says it’s a great idea.

But there’s one key problem.

“We are still struggling with supply,” she said.

