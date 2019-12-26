3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

There’s a push for mandatory animal welfare classes at school

5 hours ago
3aw mornings

The Animal Justice Party wants mandatory programs introduced at schools about animal education and welfare.

The reason?

“Not a lot of people are well educated about what it means,” Andy Meddick told Tony Jones.

New data has shown there are 31 cases of animal cruelty reported in Victoria every day.

“When we’re talking about animal cruelty, we’re often talking about cases of basic neglect – not enough food, not enough shelter, not enough water,” Mr Meddick explained.

“People might tie their dog up in the backyard when they go away for a few days.

“A lot of people don’t think anything of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.