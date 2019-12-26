There’s a push for mandatory animal welfare classes at school

The Animal Justice Party wants mandatory programs introduced at schools about animal education and welfare.

The reason?

“Not a lot of people are well educated about what it means,” Andy Meddick told Tony Jones.

New data has shown there are 31 cases of animal cruelty reported in Victoria every day.

“When we’re talking about animal cruelty, we’re often talking about cases of basic neglect – not enough food, not enough shelter, not enough water,” Mr Meddick explained.

“People might tie their dog up in the backyard when they go away for a few days.

“A lot of people don’t think anything of that.”

