There’s a push for women to be paid more superannuation than men

There are calls for women to be paid more superannuation than their male counterparts to address the gender gap in retirement savings.

It’s based on the fact women live longer (on average) and therefore need more retirement savings, tend to have more career interruptions and on average earn less than men.

Christina Hobbs, CEO of Verve Super, said it was an interesting policy suggestion.

Picture by Getty iStock