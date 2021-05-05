3AW
There’s a push for women to be paid more superannuation than men

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
There are calls for women to be paid more superannuation than their male counterparts to address the gender gap in retirement savings.

It’s based on the fact women live longer (on average) and therefore need more retirement savings, tend to have more career interruptions and on average earn less than men.

Christina Hobbs, CEO of Verve Super, said it was an interesting policy suggestion.

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
