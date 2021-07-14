3AW
There’s a push to overhaul chemistry at school

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Learning the periodic table could soon become a thing of the past for VCE chemistry students.

There’s a proposal to overhaul the way we teach VCE chemistry.

Those behind the push, from the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority, want “green chemistry principles” such as recycling metals and plastics brought into the curriculum to reflect contemporary society.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Jan van Driel, Professor of science education at Melbourne University’s Graduate School of Education, about the idea.

Press PLAY below to hear what he thinks of the proposal

Picture by Getty iStock.

Neil Mitchell
News
