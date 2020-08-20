Theresa highlights the crushing reality of lockdown life in Victoria

The crushing reality of Victoria’s harsh lockdown has manifested itself in heartbreaking fashion on 3AW Drive.

But so has the kindness, generosity and care of our listeners.

Theresa rang Tom Elliott almost in tears on Thursday, struggling to come to terms with what many Victorians are experiencing right now.

She has lost her job, does not qualify for JobKeeper (she had only recently returned to work after a fight with breast cancer) and is unable to see her two sons who live interstate.

She misses them terribly.

To really add insult to injury, the family cat of almost 20 years died yesterday.

“Life is really hard, it’s really tough, I’m really lonely and I’m scared and don’t know where I’m going,” Theresa said.

“I feel like a wreck and I’m usually a very capable, well-adjusted, woman who raised two beautiful sons.”

3AW Drive’s switchboard, social media and email inbox was quickly flooded with people wanting to help.

Click PLAY below to hear Theresa share her story