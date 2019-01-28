“They are cowards”: Tony Jones responds to the social media critics of his Naomi Osaka interview

Tony Jones has called out his social media critics as “cowards”, after receiving online backlash following his interview with Australian Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka.

Many Twitter users labelled the interview “patronizing” and “embarrassing”.

“You got a big of a bit of a going over on the weekend on social media, don’t look at social media,” Neil Mitchell said on 3AW Mornings.

“I didn’t look at social media over the weekend because I got wind that it wasn’t pretty,” TJ replied.

“This is all apparently because I did the wrong thing with the Naomi Osaka interview, I didn’t do the wrong thing.

“I am not going to lose any sleep and I’m not going to let it affect my life by having people who divide their time between the couch and the keyboard.

“They are cowards and they need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

Image: Nine’s Wide World of Sports