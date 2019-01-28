3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • “They are cowards”: Tony Jones..

“They are cowards”: Tony Jones responds to the social media critics of his Naomi Osaka interview

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Tony Jones has called out his social media critics as “cowards”, after receiving online backlash following his interview with Australian Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka.

Many Twitter users labelled the interview “patronizing” and “embarrassing”.

“You got a big of a bit of a going over on the weekend on social media, don’t look at social media,” Neil Mitchell said on 3AW Mornings.

“I didn’t look at social media over the weekend because I got wind that it wasn’t pretty,” TJ replied.

“This is all apparently because I did the wrong thing with the Naomi Osaka interview, I didn’t do the wrong thing.

“I am not going to lose any sleep and I’m not going to let it affect my life by having people who divide their time between the couch and the keyboard.

“They are cowards and they need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Nine’s Wide World of Sports

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332