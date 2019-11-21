‘They busted the door down’: Police swarm Greenvale home over Meadow Heights assault

Police have bashed down the door of a Greenvale home in search of a man wanted over a suspected assault overnight.

The alleged victim turned up at the Broadmeadows police station and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.

Police say the man, aged in his 30s, had been injured in an incident at Meadow Heights late yesterday.

Officers then turned up in force to a Greenvale home about 5am.

“We thought it was a drug raid,” one shocked neighbour told 3AW.

“They busted the door down and called him to come out but no one came out.

“They closed down the whole road.”

