‘They can’t find an answer’: Neil Mitchell responds to the hotel quarantine report

The question of who made the decision to employ private security guards in Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine program has not been answered in the Inquiry’s final report.

Retired judge Jennifer Coate tabled her findings this morning in Parliament after reviewing more than 70,000 documents and interviewing 63 witnesses in a process that took six months.

Responding to the findings Neil Mitchell told Tony Jones the report suggests we may never get to the bottom of who is accountable.

“Basically nobody new anything about anything.

“In 70,000 documents not one provided by the government shows why private security was used.”

Neil Mitchell says the Premier is right when he says he is ultimately accountable.

“The bottom line in this report, even though they say the can’t establish anything, he has to be accountable, and he should be politically accountable, he should be morally accountable.”

