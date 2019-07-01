‘They deserve the right’: Shane McInnes weighs in on the Geelong home final debate

Shane McInnes has weighed in on the Geelong home final debate, throwing his support behind the Cats right to play at Kardinia Park.

“How is it that we even continue to talk about Geelong not being allowed to host a final at Kardinia Park?,” Shane asked Tony Jones.

“Why should there even be doubt as to where the game is played?”

His comments come after the club officially made its position clear to the AFL — it wants a GMHBA Stadium final if playing against an interstate side.

Shane said the system is unfair, as interstate teams will be allowed to host finals home games if they earn the right.

“If it was four interstate teams who earned the right to host a final, there wouldn’t be one at the MCG in week one,” he said.

Geelong has only hosted a final game once under the current system.

“They did host a final there back in 2013 against Fremantle, and the only reason they got that game that year was because all games were in Victoria and the MCG couldn’t host four in the same weekend,” Shane said.

“The time has come, and given the redevelopment of Kardinia Park, they deserve the right.”

Tony Jones disagreed, saying the Geelong stadium’s 36,000 capacity makes the ground inappropriate for a finals game.

“There would be many, many, many Geelong supporters who would bemoan the fact they’d miss out on seeing them if they were to play at Kardinia Park,” he said.

