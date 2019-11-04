‘They don’t understand’: Champion jockey explains why the whip shouldn’t be banned

Champion jockey Damien Oliver is the latest racing identity to reject calls for the banning of the whip.

Leviathan owner Lloyd Williams created a stir when he suggested scrapping the whip from racing.

He said Australia had the chance to be a world leader.

But speaking on Sportsday, Oliver said Australia had already “come a long way” when it came to regulations.

He said scrapping the whip would make the sport more dangerous for both horse and rider.

“Most of these people that are calling for the ban have probably never ridden a horse and don’t understand how important it is to steer and guide and encourage a horse,” Oliver said.

The three-time Melbourne Cup winner also spoke about his chances of making it four on Mustajeer in Tuesday’s time-honoured classic.

