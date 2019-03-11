‘They just seem to have vanished’: Fears for bushwalkers missing for three nights

Authorities fear for the welfare of two experienced bushwalkers from Essendon, who have now spent three nights alone in the bush near Bright.

Hikers Trevor Salvado, 60, and his partner Jacinda Bohan, 58 disappeared from Mount Buffalo on Friday.

7 News reporter Teegan Dolling told Neil Mitchell search and rescue teams are puzzled as to how two hikers with so much experience have disappeared.

“The couple have now spent three nights out here,” Teegan said.

“They know it’s starting to get dire.

“It’s a real mystery, they just seem to have vanished.

“They found their car at the bottom of a very popular walking track, they were only meant to be gone a day.

“Everybody is scratching their heads.”

The pair were last seen by friends at a Cherry Lane caravan park in Bright on about 9.30 Friday morning, and were expected to return from their bushwalk at Reservoir Track on Mount Buffalo about 12.30pm that day.

Police and family hold concerns for their welfare as their disappearance is out of character.

Trevor is described as approximately 183cm, with a medium build, short grey hair, blue eyes, grey moustache and fair complexion.

Jacinda is described as approximately 170 cm tall, with a thin build, light brown/blonde short hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wangaratta Police Station on 03 5723 0888.