‘They walked away’: Councillor fires back at ‘insulting’ claims from government over controversial drug facility

A war of words has erupted between the state government and City of Yarra over the controversial supervised drug injecting facility at North Richmond.

Councillor Stephen Jolly says residents are “crying out for help” after an influx of problems since its opening.

Cr Jolly helped lead a meeting on Wednesday night where residents voiced their concerns.

But Mental Health Minister Martin Foley says he should “stop playing politics with petty media stunts” and “start doing his job”.

Cr Jolly hit back on 3AW Mornings.

He said it “was insulting” to residents.

“The trial is a joke,” Stephen Jolly told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a construction site down there.

“You can’t say it’s a two-year trial and then not even a year into it, you’re already extending it.

“That’s really annoyed the locals. It’s just added to the anger.

“During the election campaign, Labor put it in there to try and win the seat.

“They’ve walked away.

“It’s good for the people who use it, but for the people who don’t use it it’s got no relevance and for the local residents — they’re getting more drug use on the street and anti-social behaviour than they’ve ever had.

“Anybody who doubts that … just go and walk through the streets of North Richmond.”

