‘They were told to run’: Whitefriars College in lock down as search for man continues

A school Melbourne’s outer-east has been put into lock down this afternoon, as police search for a man in the area.

3AW Drive received multiple calls from listeners who’d been contacted by boys at Whitefriars College in Donvale.

Liz said her son goes to Whitefriars, and texted her to say they were told to run and take cover.

“I got a text from him which said they were told to run to a classroom,” Liz said.

“They are now safe and it’s over apparently, however there’s still a strong police presence and the police helicopter was still flying overhead.

“Absolutely nothing, that’s what concerns me, you get texts from your kids but nothing from the school.”

Victoria Police confirm they were called to a verbal dispute at Heads Road in Donvale about 1.25pm today and there were unconfirmed reports a man may have been armed.

Police locked down a nearby school as a precaution and searched the surrounding area.

They were unable to locate the man who is known to police and the investigation remains ongoing.