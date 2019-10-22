They’re back! Neil Mitchell helps launch this year’s Ginger-Brendan fundraiser!

They’re back!

After a successful first-year fundraiser that saw more than $30,000 raised for Melbourne’s homeless, Ferguson-Plarre bakehouses have combined with the Salvation Army to make a fresh batch of Ginger-Brendans.

Neil Mitchell had Major Brendan Nottle in studio on Tuesday – the model for the biscuits!

He revealed Melbourne’s issues with homelessness, addiction, mental health and family violence were sadly still significant.

He tragically discovered a dead young man at an inner-city beach recently and was told by a police officer that was the third body that had been found that week.

“It’s full on,” Major Nottle said.

“It’s a life wasted.

“You just think about all the potential, all the connection with family and friends … it’s all gone.”

The Ginger-Brendans are available again at Ferguson-Plarre, with $1 from every biscuit sold going to the Salvos.

