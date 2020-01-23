‘They’re going into the grave’: Historian objects to plan to extract treasure from Titanic shipwreck

For more than a century the treasures inside the Titanic have remained undisturbed at the bottom of the ocean, but that may all be about to change.

The wreck was found in 1985, but only artifacts found outside the shipwreck, in the surrounding area, have been brought back to the surface.

Now, there are plans to extract one of the Titanic’s most precious treasures — a Marconi radio — from the crumbling wreck.

The radio was the first ever used to send an SOS distress message from a ship at sea.

Prior to that, the CQD message was used.

American company, RMS Titanic Inc, which has also retrieved items from the debris field surrounding the wreck, is behind the plan to remove the radio.

The company plans to cut open a section of the roof of the ship and use robots to extract the wireless.

But Titanic historian Michael Booth disapproves of the idea.

“It’s still in the ship where the people perished, so to me they’re going into the grave,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“I think we’ve got enough artifacts from the debris field.

“Let them rest in peace.”

Image: Xavier Desmier/Getty