‘They’re going to be okay’: Schools well equipped for remote learning

As remote learning continues for a majority of students in Melbourne, questions are starting to arise about it’s long term impacts.

Only those studying year 11 and 12 subjects will return to face-to-face learning on Friday, along with those in regional Victoria.

CEO of Real Schools Adam Voigt says it’s at a point where “we obviously don’t want anymore interruptions”.

“We don’t really have a lot of evidence about what the long term impact is,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“But we do know that … kids are pretty malleable, and they do tend to catch up provided their teaches continue to pitch things at a really developmentally smart level.

Mr Voight said that while remote learning is not ideal, what he really can’t understand is why teachers are not a vaccine priority.

“I really don’t get this Tom, I don’t understand it why weren’t not doing this.

“The one way where we can tip public option, and to have our teachers feel safe is to get them vaccinated.”

