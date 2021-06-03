3AW
‘They’re going to be okay’: Schools well equipped for remote learning

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
As remote learning continues for a majority of students in Melbourne, questions are starting to arise about it’s long term impacts.

Only those studying year 11 and 12 subjects will return to face-to-face learning on Friday, along with those in regional Victoria.

CEO of Real Schools Adam Voigt says it’s at a point where “we obviously don’t want anymore interruptions”.

“We don’t really have a lot of evidence about what the long term impact is,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“But we do know that … kids are pretty malleable, and they do tend to catch up provided their teaches continue to pitch things at a really developmentally smart level.

Mr Voight said that while remote learning is not ideal, what he really can’t understand is why teachers are not a vaccine priority.

“I really don’t get this Tom, I don’t understand it why weren’t not doing this.

“The one way where we can tip public option, and to have our teachers feel safe is to get them vaccinated.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

