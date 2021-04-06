3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Thieves ransack CFA station in..

Thieves ransack CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Thieves ransack CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Thieves have ransacked a CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east.

Investigators believe the thieves broke into the Harris Gully Road property late on Monday night, or early this morning.

Once inside, they stole fire truck keys, radio tools and a ute equipped with firefighting equipment.

The ute has since been located nearby.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332