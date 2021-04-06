Thieves ransack CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east
Thieves have ransacked a CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east.
Investigators believe the thieves broke into the Harris Gully Road property late on Monday night, or early this morning.
Once inside, they stole fire truck keys, radio tools and a ute equipped with firefighting equipment.
The ute has since been located nearby.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can submit a confidential report at .
Image: Google Maps