Thieves ransack CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Thieves have ransacked a CFA station in Melbourne’s north-east.

Investigators believe the thieves broke into the Harris Gully Road property late on Monday night, or early this morning.

Once inside, they stole fire truck keys, radio tools and a ute equipped with firefighting equipment.

The ute has since been located nearby.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps